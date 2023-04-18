Finally, a Lifeweaver player is using Life Grip the perfect way in Overwatch 2

The troll potential of new Overwatch 2 support hero Lifeweaver’s Life Grip ability resulted in countless memes and clips in the first week of the character’s existence, but recently one player did the unthinkable. They used Life Grip for good, and saved a teammate from certain death.

Lifeweaver was introduced to the game with the start of season four last week, and since then, players have posted numerous videos of Lifeweavers misusing their Life Grip to grief their allies, unintentionally or otherwise.

Life Grip is an ability that puts a safety bubble around an ally and pulls them toward where Lifeweaver is. The intention is for the ability to help get over-extending teammates out of trouble, or protect teammates in exposed positions (think Pharah during her Rocket Barrage).

In this clip posted to Reddit, a pair of Roadhog players were facing off in a classic game of dueling Chain Hooks on the notorious control point Well on Ilios. With a giant hole in the center of the control point, Roadhog players are known for using their Chain Hook to reel in enemies directly in front of the giant well and drop them in to get eliminations.

This particular clip included the perspective of a Roadhog player that missed his first hook, resulting in the enemy Roadhog stepping forward to hook him into the well. As the Roadhog that got hooked in began to fall, his ally Lifeweaver did the unthinkable—he actually saved him.

Using Life Grip for good, instead of trolling, this Lifeweaver gave his Roadhog a second chance at life—and Chain Hooking—and the Roadhog made his support proud by promptly using a Chain Hook to take advantage of the enemy Roadhog’s poor positioning.

It feels as though there are still many more instances of poorly timed Life Grips circulating around the internet, but at least in this one moment, one time, one Lifeweaver did the right thing.