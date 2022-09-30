Fans can now vote for the 10 Overwatch League MVP nominees

Every year, the Overwatch League has an MVP, and players are invited and encouraged to participate in the voting process. This year’s MVPs are now available to vote for, and fans are invited to start casting their pick for the best player in the OWL for 2022.

Voting can be done two different ways; by heading to the OWL website and casting their vote there or by tweeting it on Twitter. To vote on Twitter, players can enter the Twitter handle or Battle.net name of the MVP candidate with the #OWLMVP hashtag. For example, if players want to vote for Kevin “Kevster” Persson, they can tweet #OWLMVP Kevster or the same hashtag and their Twitter handle.

The vote percentage is made up of 25 percent fan votes and 75 percent votes from a combination of OWL teams, broadcast talent, and media. The winner is typically announced sometime in the postseason, and whoever wins the vote will get an MVP patch on their 2023 season jersey.

All Overwatch League 2022 MVP nominees

Ten Overwatch League players were nominated for MVP in 2022, all of which play various roles in the game. Here is every OWL candidate separated by role.

Damage

Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun – San Francisco Shock

Kevster – Los Angeles Gladiators

Lee “Lip” Jae-won – Shanghai Dragons

Park “Profit” Joon-yeong – Seoul Dynasty

Benjamin “Zest” Seet – Philadelphia Fusion

Kai Collins – Atlanta Reign

Tank

Choi “Hanbin” Han-been – Dallas Fuel

Yoo “Smurf” Myeong-hwan – Seoul Dynasty

Hadi Bleinagel – London Spitfire

Support

Kim “Shu” Jin-seo – Los Angeles Gladiators

Fans can vote for their favorite player for MVP from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10. More information about the award and to see who won it in the past, head to the Overwatch League MVP page.