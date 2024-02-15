FACEIT outlines Overwatch 2’s new esports ranking system for OWCS seeding, including daily and weekly tournaments

The Overwatch 2 esports ecosystem is returning with the advent of PC tournaments by FACEIT, starting today.

The new system was outlined in a FACEIT blog post, detailing new daily and weekly WASB (We Are So Back) Cup tournaments. All of it will be fueled by FACEIT’s Elo ranking system, which will help determine seeding in upcoming Overwatch Championship Series (OWCS) Open Qualifiers.

Ranks correspond with Elo. Image via FACEIT

“The Elo system will be used as a key ingredient in providing you with a fair and balanced experience in different types of competitions on the FACEIT platform, and also serve as your personal compass indicating where you stand in terms of skill amongst your friends, your country, your regions and in the entire Overwatch competitive community,” the blog reads.

The first time OW2 players link their FACEIT account to their Battle.net account, FACEIT will “automatically retrieve your best competitive role rank from your most recently completed season (season 7 or 8) of Overwatch on PC, to give you a fair and accurate starting Elo (between 625 and 1640) on FACEIT.”

The top 1,000 players in each region will be placed into what’s called “Challenger Rank,” which is “a mark of distinction for the best Overwatch players, pinpointing and showcasing exactly their true level and where they stand in the community.”

New daily and weekly tournaments will reward players with a monthly prize pool, along with FACEIT Points to rank up with in NA, EMEA, SA, and OCE regions.

Weekly and daily grinds. Image via FACEIT

“You’ll get to assemble your team and start competing under the official conditions and match settings of the OWCS,” FACEIT said. “Replicating the OWCS map pool and series structure will let you try out our veto system, and improve your strategy and hero composition, and team skills against the best Overwatch teams before the competition starts.”

The tournaments begin today, so players should head over to FACEIT to sign up and begin their quest toward becoming an OW2 esports legend.