Emongg hands out generous grades in latest Overwatch 2 tier list—and one dud

He gave almost everyone at least a C... almost everyone.

Emongg plays more Overwatch 2 than just about any player that isn’t on an Overwatch League team, but this past week, he carved out some time from his regular stream to get down to the important things—like making a hero tier list.

In response to the season five mid-cycle patch, the popular OW2 creator tried to parse through all of the game’s heroes to determine which were the best and which didn’t necessarily provide all that much value.

But once it was all said and done, perhaps the biggest takeaway from Emongg’s final results was the streamer is a little too nice.

Giving out grades that would easily make him the most popular teacher at school, Emongg handed out a ‘B’ or better to all but five heroes in the game. Meanwhile, he gave close to half the roster, 16 heroes to be exact, a grade of ‘A’ or higher.

Emongg’s tier list was topped by three heroes that are dominant at the professional level. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Before the fun had even started, Emongg naturally gave a strong disclaimer for his tier list by saying that his grades would be based on a variety of factors.

Things wouldn’t be strictly based on professional play or Top 500 competitive matches. Instead, Overwatch 2 heroes might get ranked well higher or lower based on how well they do across multiple different ranks instead of just their raw power. “Is it a perfect tier list? Probably not,” he said. “Is it fun? Yes, that’s what matters.”

Perhaps the most notable part of Emongg’s tier list was the heroes he graded poorly. As many probably anticipated, Roadhog, who was nerfed into the ground earlier this year, was listed as a lowly D. With no one-shot capabilities anymore, Roadhog was the only hero on the list with a grade worse than C.

Meanwhile, Doomfist, Bastion, and Lifeweaver all occupied the C portion of the list. Junkrat was the lone hero to get something other than a standard grade with the label “Beep Beep Boom Boom” in honor of a popularly spammed voiceline of his.

