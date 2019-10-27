Echo may be Overwatch’s 32nd hero—here’s what we know about her so far

With this year’s BlizzCon rapidly approaching, it appears as though Overwatch fans will get their first glimpse of the first-person shooter’s next hero. And based on a recent report from ESPN, it’s looking like Hero 32 may be the long-awaited Echo.

Today, ESPN reported that Blizzard Entertainment will reveal Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2019, which kicks off on Nov. 1. But that’s not the only thing on Blizzard’s docket. Echo will also reportedly appear at the convention as the game’s 32nd hero.

Related: Blizzard will reportedly reveal Overwatch 2 next week

The omnic hero first appeared in McCree’s animated short, titled Reunion, during BlizzCon 2018. In the video, the cowboy fights off Ashe and her group of rebels to save a supply crate, which contains Echo. McCree then sends the omnic off to the safety of Overwatch.

After the video released, Blizzard confirmed that Ashe would be Overwatch’s next character to join the game. Many Overwatch fans were left wondering when Echo would join the game’s cast, with some fans even theorizing she would be the next hero after Ashe. Overwatch’s game director Jeff Kaplan quickly shut the theory down with claims that the developer was still perfecting the character.

Kaplan didn’t provide a date for Echo’s release, but he later told Eurogamer that she has remained a hero of interest to Blizzard, even from the early Overwatch promotional material was released.

“She’s somebody who we’ve been excited about for many, many years, and she was part of the original Overwatch characters Arnold concepted, so she’s been in our thoughts for a long time,” Kaplan told Eurogamer. “I hope Reunion goes to show there is a plan, that we are going somewhere, and there’s more to look forward to.”

Since last year’s BlizzCon, not much else has been revealed about Echo. But if the rumors are true, Overwatch fans will get more information regarding the omnic hero when this year’s convention kicks off next week.