Dr Disrespect goes ‘all-in’ during Overwatch 2 beta

Dr Disrespect showed off his Soldier: 76 proficiency in a hilarious Overwatch 2 stream clip.

In the video, Dr Disrespect is defending Dorado, where the opposing team is trying to push the payload around the corner toward one of the map’s final choke points. Right as his Hanzo teammate takes out Orisa, who was the only one pushing the payload, Dr Disrespect uses his ultimate and hunts for the other team.

It should be a great play, but thanks to his teammates, the other team is wiped already, leaving no one for him to hit. Dr Disrespect runs down the roads and corners of Dorado, looking desperately for someone to shoot at, but no one appears. As he runs toward the opposing team’s spawn while his teammates shout at him, he jokingly says, “I’m all in. I’m pushing it.”

Dr Disrespect streamed for almost three and a half hours yesterday during the first day of the Overwatch 2 beta. The beta brings a new look at several maps, including the daytime version of Dorado where the Doc’s dramatic one-man push took place. Soldier: 76 hasn’t received any changes or reworks in this first beta, but it’s clear that he’s still a powerful all-around damage dealer—especially when everyone on the opposing team is already dead.

The first Overwatch 2 closed beta runs until May 17. While viewers won’t be able to get beta access from Dr Disrespect’s stream like they can from certain Twitch streams, it’s likely that the Doc will be playing the beta live again soon.