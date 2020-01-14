CS:GO Jan. 14 update patch notes reveal extensive Studio changes

Valve is giving its latest Counter-Strike: Global offensive map some love and attention in today’s patch.

Studio might not be the most popular of maps since its release in November, but it’s improving steadily by the minute. It still has a way to go if it wants to sit side by side with the greats like Dust 2, Inferno, and Mirage, but it’s far from the worst map in the game.

Today’s patch will tidy up Studio, removing unnecessary clutter and helping to simplify it. At the moment, it’s reminiscent of a Call of Duty map, with wide-open spaces and far too many choke points. Valve is aiming to fix it, taking it back to basics.

The best maps in CS:GO are the simplest, and that’s hopefully what Studio will be with its latest overhaul.

Here are the full patch notes for CS:GO.

Misc

Fixed Operation Shattered Web sometimes not appearing on main menu player profiles.

Added an experimental search bar allowing users to find and purchase any specific coupon item in game.

Guardian encouragement voice radio lines will no longer play when there are enemies still alive.

Fixed a regression with Storage Units in Perfect World version of the game.

Fixed a UI bug when activating some Bonus Rank XP items.

Maps

Image via Valve