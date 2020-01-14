CS:GO Jan. 14 update patch notes reveal extensive Studio changes

Valve is giving its latest Counter-Strike: Global offensive map some love and attention in today’s patch.
Studio might not be the most popular of maps since its release in November, but it’s improving steadily by the minute. It still has a way to go if it wants to sit side by side with the greats like Dust 2, Inferno, and Mirage, but it’s far from the worst map in the game.
Today’s patch will tidy up Studio, removing unnecessary clutter and helping to simplify it. At the moment, it’s reminiscent of a Call of Duty map, with wide-open spaces and far too many choke points. Valve is aiming to fix it, taking it back to basics.
The best maps in CS:GO are the simplest, and that’s hopefully what Studio will be with its latest overhaul.
Here are the full patch notes for CS:GO.
Misc
- Fixed Operation Shattered Web sometimes not appearing on main menu player profiles.
- Added an experimental search bar allowing users to find and purchase any specific coupon item in game.
- Guardian encouragement voice radio lines will no longer play when there are enemies still alive.
- Fixed a regression with Storage Units in Perfect World version of the game.
- Fixed a UI bug when activating some Bonus Rank XP items.
Maps
- Studio has been updated with the latest changes from Steam Workshop:
- Middle has had a complete re-design.
- CT / T streets have been reduced in size.
- CT Spawn has been reduced in size.
- B Upper has been reduced in size.
- T Spawn alley has been removed.
- B connectors to middle have been updated.
- 3D Skybox has been updated.
- T spawn geometry has received a minor update.
- B Site catwalk has been widened and updated for smoother gameplay when dropping into the site.
- B site cover has been changed to give players better color callouts.
- Updated soundscapes.
- Removed the ability to throw weapons into unintended areas / out of the map.
- Fixed many community bug reports.
- Improved clipping across the map.