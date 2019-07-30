China finalise their 7-man roster for Overwatch World Cup 2019

2018 Overwatch World Cup runners-up China have announced their seven-man roster for 2019. For the first time in history, China will be fielding a full team of Overwatch League players, including five players from the Chendgu Hunters, and one from both the Hangzhou Spark and the Guangzhou Charge.
Enigmatic main tank Xu “guxue” Qiulin, DPS prodigy Huang “leave” Xin, and main support Li “Yveltal” Xianyao will be making their return to BlizzCon for China after 2018’s near-triumph. After making it through the Bangkok Qualifier undefeated, they went on to beat Finland and Canada 3-0 before losing to South Korea in the final.
They’ll be joined by Chengdu DPS Yi “JinMu” Hu, 2017 World Cup player and Guangzhou DPS Ou “Eileen” Yiliang, Chengdu off-tank Luo “Elsa” Wenjie, and flex support Kong “Kyo” Chunting.
This roster of primarily Chengdu players will be able to find synergy quickly on the battlefield, a thing some World Cup teams have struggled with in the past. All of China’s players have extensive LAN experience, and come BlizzCon will be a huge threat to South Korea’s title defense.
The Overwatch World Cup starts on Nov. 1.