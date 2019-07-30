China finalise their 7-man roster for Overwatch World Cup 2019

2018 Overwatch World Cup runners-up China have announced their seven-man roster for 2019. For the first time in history, China will be fielding a full team of Overwatch League players, including five players from the Chendgu Hunters, and one from both the Hangzhou Spark and the Guangzhou Charge.

OWWC TEAM CHINA 🇨🇳 on Twitter Welcome the TEAM CHINA 2019 🇨🇳 #OWWC2019 #CNOW

Enigmatic main tank Xu “guxue” Qiulin, DPS prodigy Huang “leave” Xin, and main support Li “Yveltal” Xianyao will be making their return to BlizzCon for China after 2018’s near-triumph. After making it through the Bangkok Qualifier undefeated, they went on to beat Finland and Canada 3-0 before losing to South Korea in the final.

They’ll be joined by Chengdu DPS Yi “JinMu” Hu, 2017 World Cup player and Guangzhou DPS Ou “Eileen” Yiliang, Chengdu off-tank Luo “Elsa” Wenjie, and flex support Kong “Kyo” Chunting.

This roster of primarily Chengdu players will be able to find synergy quickly on the battlefield, a thing some World Cup teams have struggled with in the past. All of China’s players have extensive LAN experience, and come BlizzCon will be a huge threat to South Korea’s title defense.

The Overwatch World Cup starts on Nov. 1.

