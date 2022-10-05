Can you play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck

Now you can wait in queues on the bus.

Overwatch 2 has just been released and the queues are massive. Blizzard has their hands full making sure that everyone gets a chance to play. This leaves a lot less time for them to answer the other important questions.

For those of you who have your Steam Deck already (unlucky for those who don’t) you’ll be excited to know you can indeed play Overwatch 2 on your Steam Deck.

Overwatch 2 is gearing up to blow its predecessor out of the water, and fans who want to play on the move now have the opportunity to get into the game.

How do I play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck?

Despite it being possible, it is quite fiddly. Follow these instructions to eventually get into your lobby and select your agents.

Put your Steam Deck into “Desktop Mode.” Hop onto Blizzard’s website. Download Battle.net launcher. Get on steam, locate “add a non-steam game to my library” and click. In your downloads folder, battle.net.EXE should be in there, and “add selected programs” Once the installation is completed, go to the properties Click “Compatibility”, then select “force the use of specific steam play compatibility tool.” To install Battle.net you must use “Proton 7.0-2” Run it then follow the instructions and prompts Log into battle.net and you should be to install Overwatch 2 from the battle.net launcher

It’s as simple as that, but really not so simple. Now you can hop on and test out the newest title in the Overwatch series.