Can you merge multiple Overwatch PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch accounts?

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has announced cross-progression and account merging, something that every fan should be aware of. Starting on Aug. 16, players will be able to merge their console Overwatch accounts into one Battle.net account, which will be required to play Overwatch 2 when it launches on Oct. 4. Fans will need to link their console accounts to a Battle.net account to access their cosmetics, stats, settings, and more across multiple platforms.

The announcement has some fans wondering whether they can link and merge multiple console accounts to a Battle.net account. Thankfully, Blizzard has been extremely clear on the procedure, which we’ve detailed below for your ease of reading.

Merging multiple accounts

Overwatch 2 players will be able to merge one account from each console platform into their Battle.net account. This means that one Battle.net account can be merged with one Xbox account, one PlayStation account, and one Switch account. (Battle.net acts as your PC account, if you play on PC.) Unfortunately, you can’t merge multiple PC accounts or multiple existing Battle.net accounts.

Only one account from each platform can be merged into one Battle.net account. For example, you can merge one Xbox account and one PlayStation account into a single Battle.net account, but you can’t merge two separate Xbox accounts. You also can’t merge console accounts without having a Battle.net account. When you initiate the merge process, Overwatch will prompt you to create a Battle.net account or log into an existing one through a mobile device.

Once you merge accounts, they can’t be separated, so if you have multiple console accounts, make sure you have the right ones linked to your Battle.net account before you begin the merge process.