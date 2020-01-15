This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

One of the largest providers of casting and coverage for Overwatch Contenders and Open Division won’t be a part of this year’s tournaments. BroadcastGG, a grassroots community of esports casters, analysts, and producers, has covered games within the Overwatch esports scene since 2016. Today, the organization announced that it won’t be providing its usual coverage during 2020.

“This was not an easy decision,” founder Alex “MooshuBeef” Chan said on the organization’s Twitter page. “We’ve long loved shining a light and celebrating the up and comers both in game as well as the broadcasters and staff.”

BroadcastGG previously offered coverage for Overwatch Contenders games in multiple regions through a partnership with Blizzard Entertainment. Beyond that, the organization often covered Contenders Trials tournaments and Open Division games that wouldn’t have received airtime otherwise.

Broadcast.gg on Twitter Hi all this is Mooshu – unfortunately BGG will not be broadcasting the @owpathtopro in 2020 as we have in the past. This was not an easy decision.

On Twitter, BroadcastGG thanked the community for supporting its efforts. “From the first teams saying yes to scrim nights, to our bootleg casts of Open Division…you helping spread the word and tuning in helped power this crazy idea,” MooshuBeef said.

BroadcastGG was the home of numerous casters who are now a core part of Overwatch Contenders and Overwatch World Cup coverage. Harry “Legday” Politt, an Overwatch Contenders Europe caster, was a part of the organization before being picked up by Blizzard. Jen “LemonKiwi” Pichette covered multiple regions of Contenders for the organization and moved on to cast the 2019 Overwatch World Cup.

The organization may continue providing coverage through a partnership with Monkey Bubble Official, which produces tournaments in the tier-two and tier-three Overwatch scene. Aside from the usual coverage, BroadcastGG will continue offering a variety of educational materials about esports casting, analysis, hosting, and more on its website.