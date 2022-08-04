Blizzard says there will be no more Overwatch 2 testing periods until official beta launch

Players looking to get their hands on Overwatch 2 will have to wait a few months.

Jon Spector, Overwatch‘s commercial leader and vice president, said today that Overwatch 2 will not get any additional beta tests before the game releases its PvP beta in October.

“Today marks just 2 months until Overwatch 2‘s launch,” Spector said. “We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public Beta. While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we’re not planning any additional public Beta tests. With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and 2 public beta tests, we will be focusing all our efforts on launching the best game possible on Oct. 4.”

Overwatch 2 has had a few beta periods before the upcoming release of the PvP side of the game. The initial public testing periods that were open to all players and granted them a hands-on experience were all opt-in while the current version of Overwatch remained live. On Oct. 4, Overwatch 2 will replace the current build of Overwatch on the live service platform, and players will no longer have a choice.

Many players were expecting at least one additional public beta testing period before the October beta. No more testing periods means that the player base will have no additional opportunity to try out big changes and voice their opinion before Oct. 4. This includes one of the biggest changes from the last public testing period to the two healers Mercy and Moira, who recently had their reworks reverted due to player feedback.

Because there are no additional public testing periods, the only testing that will be done before the beta is released is internal testing at Blizzard. Players will have to wait until the PvP beta goes live later this year to give more feedback on any implemented changes.

Players who were hoping for another public testing period will now have to wait until the official beta build goes live on Oct. 4.