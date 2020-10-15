Blizzard will give a set of 2 hero skins to fans who watch Overwatch Contenders every month

Blizzard is offering Overwatch fans who watch Contenders content a new Genji skin starting today. The green and white Contenders Genji skin is accompanied by a special player icon and in-game spray.

Overwatch Contenders is a high-level tournament series for aspiring pro players who dream of ascending to the Overwatch League. There are six Contenders regions in total. China, Europe, Korea, North America, and South America still have Contenders matches to be played in 2020.

The more Overwatch Contenders live content you enjoy on the official website, the more Contenders skins you can collect. Fans will be rewarded with a set of skins for two different heroes each month during the Contenders season. Symmetra and Mercy are the featured hero skins for October.

You have to log into your Battle.net account on the Contenders home page and watch a certain number of hours of live content. Here are the required hours for October:

You’ll automatically receive a set of Contenders home and away Symmetra skins in your Battle.net account after enjoying seven hours of live Contenders content.

When you reach 15 hours, you’ll automatically receive a set of Contenders home and away Mercy skins.

Your hours will reset at the end of the month. Special moments in Overwatch Contenders may feature event-specific incentives as well.