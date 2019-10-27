Blizzard will reportedly reveal Overwatch 2 next week

Speculations about Overwatch 2 have been on gamers’ radars for the past few months. The sequel’s official announcement will take place at BlizzCon this year, according to a report by ESPN. The game will feature new modes, maps, and PVE content.

Overwatch 2 will reportedly be more lore-oriented than its predecessor. It will also feature a “story experience” in a map in Rio de Janeiro—which will likely shed some light into the past of Brazilian DJ and support character, Lúcio.

Blizzard has mixed PVE content and lore in Overwatch before. The Archives events contain playable missions that juxtapose playable missions and story information and give players more insights into some key moments and turning points in the game’s universe.

Additionally, Overwatch 2 will reportedly bring a new game mode called “Push,” set in a map based in Toronto as well as hero talents and items for the PVE modes.

A character reveal for Overwatch is also not out of the picture, given that hero announcements have taken place in the last two BlizzCons (Ashe in 2018 and Moira in 2017). Reportedly, Echo will be the newest addition to the roster.

Chatter about a possible Overwatch 2 launch started after Kotaku published an article reporting that Blizzard scrapped a StarCraft shooter to work on the sequel to its prized first-person shooter.

BlizzCon 2019 kicks off Nov. 1. Attendees will likely be able to play Overwatch 2‘s story content and new game mode at the event, according to ESPN’s report.