Blizzard to host Overwatch League Mei Gala cosplay fashion show

More details will come in the near future.

Activision Blizzard is hosting a new event in May that will focus on showcasing the variety of the Overwatch cosplay community.

The Mei Gala will be a “virtual red-carpet fashion show” featuring a panel of judges and cosplayers from every corner of the Overwatch world. It’ll be hosted live on the official Overwatch League YouTube channel on May 13 at 6pm CT.

Dress to impress 😏



We're excited to announce the Mei Gala, a virtual cosplay fashion show airing May 13th, at 4PM PT.



More info here ➡ https://t.co/mbNfT9s5D0 pic.twitter.com/oYD8RPN7sp — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 21, 2021

OWL host Soe Gschwind will be overseeing the event. A celebrity panel of judges from both the Overwatch, fashion, and cosplay communities is set to commentate and vote on the competition. Each judge will be announced ahead of the event.

Super excited to host the Mei Gala on May 13th! We are blessed with so many talented & creative individuals in our community and I am just so thrilled we get to showcase some of their work in this show!



Who are some of your favorite cosplayers and why? https://t.co/vvhHPVaHx1 — Soe Gschwind (@Soembie) April 21, 2021

The Mei Gala will be a “celebration of all things cosplay, fashion, and Overwatch,” with each contestant showing off their best hero outfits. The theme of the event is “Our Best Is Us,” though it appears that entries for the event will either be through mass community submissions on social media or announced at a later date.

More details will be shared on the OWL Twitter account closer to the event on May 13.