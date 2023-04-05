Blizzard listens to fans about highly requested drops for Overwatch League Pro-Am Finals

After starting the Overwatch League 2023 season with the Pro-Am tournament, fans were disappointed to see no Overwatch League token drops attached to the event. These same fans were vocal about this problem, so much so that the league has responded.

The Overwatch League Pro-Am West Finals will have token drops live for fans who pop by during the Pro-Am West Finals.

While details will be revealed at a later time closer to the finals, fans who saw the announcement expect the regular five tokens per hour watched.

Tokens are back for the #OWL2023 Pro-AM finals 🤩



Tune in on YouTube on April 8th-9th to learn more details! pic.twitter.com/lX9vXlpYY2 — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 5, 2023

Outcry over Overwatch League tokens

Coming into the Overwatch League 2023 season, the Pro-Am provided a pre-season tournament that fans could watch to get an earlier understanding of what these newly formed rosters can do. Additionally, for the first time in league history, Contenders teams were included to compete against the best Overwatch teams in the world.

So, when fans found out that the only watchable rewards were on Twitch for cosmetics, there was an air of disappointment. The long off-season was met by an exciting pre-season tournament, but there were no token drops anywhere.

Adding onto that, partway through the Pro-Am, all Overwatch League skins in Overwatch 2 were updated, including the latest heroes joining the game. Fans were itching for more Overwatch League tokens, but aside from buying them, the live tournament wasn’t providing any.

Moments before the Pro-Am playoffs began in the West, however, the official Overwatch League Twitter account tweeted out that tokens are coming back for the finals. Fans got their wish, if only for the final series of the tournament.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Make sure to tune into the OWL Pro-Am West playoffs on April 8 and 9, starting at 1pm CT. You should also make sure to link your YouTube account to your Battle.net account to get the tokens.