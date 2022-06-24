Don’t worry, Overwatch currencies will be carried forward into Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is not set to arrive until later this year, however, fans have received one welcomed update on how its in-game currency will function.

Thanks to a Q&A held by Blizzard earlier this week, it has been revealed that credits, Overwatch League tokens, and competitive points from Overwatch will automatically transfer over to your new profile on Overwatch 2 once it releases.

While that may be great news for players, Blizzard did note that some items in Overwatch 2 won’t be purchasable using credits from the original Overwatch game. This is due to the credits being completely different and in the sequel’s eco-system Overwatch 2 credits are the main currency.

Furthermore, loot boxes held on Overwatch will automatically be opened ahead of launch and their contents added to accounts, as Overwatch 2 won’t contain anything similar.

“We are not transitioning loot boxes into Overwatch 2,” a Blizzard spokesperson wrote. “Ahead of launch, any unopened loot boxes will be automatically opened with your account receiving all the contents directly.”

Fans will get a better idea of how these functions will work later this year when the game goes live in October, according to the Commercial Lead for the Overwatch sequel.

Overwatch 2 will be entering early access on Oct. 4 giving fans their first chance to play the free-to-play title with no limitations. Everyone will get the chance to try out the game on this date, that is without any last-minute delays.

When it launches, Overwatch 2 will be available across most consoles, including Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.