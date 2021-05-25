Blizzard bans over 10,000 Overwatch accounts for cheating in latest wave

On the day of the Overwatch’s five-year anniversary, Blizzard has taken action against cheaters, rolling out a ban wave affecting more than 10,000 players.

The news was announced in a forum post by Overwatch community manager Josh Nash where he explained the importance of maintaining a player base without cheaters over the years.

“Over the course of Overwatch’s five-year history, we’ve been monitoring and taking action against software used to cheat the game,” Nash said. “It’s in our players’ and developers’ best interest to not communicate when fixes are implemented – we’d rather catch those using them off guard to make sure their accounts are properly actioned, and it’s in our developers best interest to not provide details surrounding the wheres, whats, and hows that this software works.”

Nash said the team wants to begin being more transparent with the community on the subject, reassuring players that they take the offense of cheating extremely seriously.

On top of the 10,000 cheating players that had their accounts banned today, Blizzard will stay busy banning around 1,000 accounts each week. To assist with this, the team is urging players to utilize the in-game report function when they encounter a cheater.