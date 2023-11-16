Blizzard already planning to buff Roadhog just days after Overwatch 2 rework

The rework that Roadhog mains everywhere have been waiting for was finally added to Overwatch 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 14. And despite having a new ability and a revamped kit, Blizzard is looking to make yet another tweak to the tank this week.

In a post on Twitter, Overwatch 2 lead hero designer Alec Dawson said the team is aiming to adjust Roadhog’s survivability with what should be a buff coming either today, Nov. 16, or tomorrow.

“We’ll be making some tuning adjustments to Roadhog’s Take a Breather before the weekend (aiming for tomorrow),” Dawson said. “Roadhog has jumped up in viability across all rank thresholds, but there’s room here to increase Take a Breather’s impact overall.”

In Roadhog’s rework that debuted earlier this week, Take a Breather was moved to the hero’s secondary fire hotkey, and its cooldown was replaced with a resource bar similar to that of D.Va’s Defense Matrix.

While Dawson didn’t explain exactly what the buff to Take a Breather will be, one might expect the change could be an increase in the speed at which the resource bar refills while not in use. During a Q&A with streamers and fans earlier this week, Dawson indicated that such a change could be in the works depending on Roadhog’s viability post-rework.

Not to be overlooked in Dawson’s post, however, was the statement that Roadhog’s viability has “jumped up … across all rank thresholds.” Though that doesn’t mean too much considering how low he ranked among tanks in the game prior to his rework, it’s certainly not a bad sign that Roadhog seems to at least be somewhat playable, even before this weekend’s buff.