Best Sojourn counters in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a collection of heroes that can change on a dime. The Blizzard devs have the potential to take a character back to the drawing board, making their once-biggest strength, a volatile and unforgiving weakness if they so choose.

Sojourn is a character you’ll likely see in the majority of your matches. This DPS is incredibly powerful when used correctly.

Her Railgun can tear through enemies from medium to long range. When it’s fully charged, it rips through heads and deals a deadly amount of damage.

Sojourns Disrupter Shot is an incredibly effective tool for causing damage across several Overwatch enemies. It might not cause a catastrophic amount of damage, but it peppers players to the point that a rail gun to follow will likely lead to a kill if the healers aren’t doing their jobs.

Her Powerslide helps her evade most situations in a pinch. While it’s not the most effective ability, it adds to her efficiency in closer-range battles.

How do I counter Sojourn in Overwatch 2?

Here’s a selection of characters that’ll be the most effective against Sojourn:

Zarya

Zarya’s Particle Cannon at full charge can deal some incredible damage. Her Particle Barrier builds up her charge. This particular ability is useful in the lower ranks, as users are usually unaware that shooting the barrier builds cannon’s power.

Using the Particle Barrier causes Sojourn and every other hero in the match to stop shooting at you, giving you time to cause some damage to her before she slides away.

Lucio

Lucio’s agility is the bane of a Sojourn player’s existence. Unless you’ve got the best aim in the game, you’re not going to be hitting the healer as he scales each and every building, leaving Sojourn open to a variety of other attacks from enemy DPS and Tanks left on the ground.

His healing is something a DPS would want to target as well. You’ll typically see a Lucio in the upper echelons of the OW2 pro scene, as his healing ability covers the whole team if they’re in his healing radius.

Tracer

While Tracer might have lower health than all other characters, her speed, similarly to Lucio, is something that’ll drive a Sojourn crazy. She can deal a significant amount of damage and escape in a flash, making Tracer one of the more superior DPS counters to a Sojourn.

Honorable Mention

Widowmaker

Widowmaker is an effective character to take down a Sojourn. The issue is that you’ll have to rely on superior aim. With Sojourn’s sliding ability, it makes her an agile and difficult opponent to hit.

Most Widowmakers tend to stand still, maybe allowing movement every so often to avoid being sniped out of the game. But Sojourn’s Railgun can take out any enemy with a headshot, so standing still will make you a sitting duck against a strong Sojourn player.