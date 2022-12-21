Roadhog isn’t Overwatch 2’s flashiest or most complicated tank, but that’s part of what makes him so special. In our opinion, he’s one of the purest expressions of the tank category on the entire roster: a big health box, a big character model, and strong peel potential. He’s been a consistently solid pick with a high skill ceiling since the first Overwatch.

While some players wondered whether Roadhog’s status as an off tank in the first game would lend him to suffer in the single-tank team comps of the sequel, he’s actually emerged as one of Overwatch 2’s most powerful tanks. In some ranks, he’s actually felt a little too oppressive, leading some players to look for creative ways to take him out. Although Overwatch 2 isn’t a game built on a simple counter system, there are a few heroes you can add to your arsenal to target the tank’s weaknesses.

Need to deal with a troublesome Roadhog? Here are the best Roadhog counters in Overwatch 2.

Junkrat

It’s sad to say, but yes, Roadhog’s companion counters him. Roadhog has one of the biggest character models in the game, which makes him easier to hit. His huge health bar makes up for this somewhat, but having a huge model also means he catches a lot of damage that wasn’t necessarily intended for him. Junkrat, the king of unintentional area of effect damage, can blast a Roadhog repeatedly with both his primary fire and his mines, making it difficult for the tank to aim a hook or get any damage off. Pharah can also achieve the same results with her primary fire.

Echo

The highly mobile Echo is a nightmare for Roadhog to catch. She dramatically outranges him, making his Scrap Gun shotgun useless unless he gets lucky and lands a hook. Considering how high in the air she can fly, this is unlikely. Echo can stand on roofs and flit through the air while raining damage down on Roadhog—and there isn’t much he can do to stop her. Echo edges out Pharah in this situation because of her better side-to-side mobility, as opposed to Pharah’s more predictable up-and-down flight.

Ashe

Like Echo, Ashe excels at range. She’s essentially a mid to long-range sniper who’s more beginner-friendly and has more utility than Widowmaker. (You can’t land one-shot kills on Roadhog, anyway.) Ashe can stand miles away from Roadhog and crack headshots from behind cover; again, there’s little Roadhog can do to return fire unless he lands a hook. Ashe’s Coach Gun can also blast Roadhog away from her if he gets too close—though doing so requires fast reflexes—and B.O.B. functions as a good distraction.

Genji

One thing Roadhog struggles with is mobility: he doesn’t have it, and he doesn’t play well against heroes who do. Genji is excellent at flipping, dashing, and climbing to stay out of Roadhog’s reach, again negating the effects of his Scrap Gun. (Seeing a pattern here?) Though Roadhog can still hook Genji, it’s difficult to do so when the ninja is moving so fast that he’s a blur on the battlefield. Even if Genji does get hooked, he can immediately dash out of the tank’s reach. Other heroes can fulfill this role, too: Tracer can Blink out of Roadhog’s way, and Sombra can teleport back to her Translocator.

Roadhog

Believe it or not, Roadhog does counter himself. He’s unique in that he’s a tank who counters other tanks with his powerful shotgun. Roadhog is also an easy target to hook, mostly because of his huge size and low mobility. You’d be surprised how good one Roadhog can be against another, especially now that each team can only field one tank at a time. Know, though, that the same thing could happen to you if you decide to run Roadhog—such is the case with double counters.