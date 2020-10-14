Blizzard Entertainment has been making new creative skins for all of Overwatch’s characters since the game’s release in 2016. Reaper, one of the game’s original characters, has one of the most loaded portfolios.

Starting with the game’s first Halloween event, Reaper’s shotgun-wielding, edge lord persona allowed Blizzard to give him one of the game’s most popular event skins out of the gate as the headless horseman.

Since then they haven’t stopped rolling out impressive aesthetics for the villainous character.

While there are many skins for Reaper that stand out, we’ve whittled down his portfolio to highlight the best Reaper skins in Overwatch.

Nevermore

Nevermore is one of the original legendary Reaper skins, but the Edgar Allen Poe-themed skin remains one of the best in the game.

When Overwatch was released, Nevermore was one of four legendary skins for Reaper: Plague Doctor, which is a recolor of Nevermore, and two Mariachi-themed black and white skins.

What makes Nevermore stand out is its deep, dark purple and black coloring that adds to the “edge lord” status that Reaper is known for. If you’re a true Reaper main, you’ve definitely used this skin before.

Pumpkin

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reaper’s Pumpkin skin was included in the first Halloween event and is perhaps one of the most popular skins in the game.

Not only does this tribute to the Tale of the Headless Horseman, but it also symbolizes one of just a few legendaries that came out during Overwatch’s first in-game holiday event.

This skin stands out not only because of its aesthetics, but because its historical significance to Overwatch. If you like playing reaper, there’s a slim chance that you don’t have this skin unlocked.

Rat King

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Made as an homage to the Rat King character from the famous play “The Nutcracker,” you’ll feel like royalty when you use this skin.

Rocking a purple suit and crown with gold accents from head to toe, this skin stands out compared to most of Reaper’s darker skins. Add in a pair of pimped-out purple shotguns that are also laced in gold, and you have perhaps the most colorful skin in Reaper’s arsenal.

But it wouldn’t be a Reaper skin without villainous overtones. In case you haven’t gone to see The Nutcracker for yourself, the Rat King, also known as the Mouse King in some versions of the play, is the show’s primary antagonist.

Shiver

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Skins don’t need to be legendary to be great, and the Shiver skin is perhaps the best non-legendary Reaper skin.

Made for the Overwatch seasonal holiday event at the end of the year, this Winter Wonderland skin shows off how ice cold Reaper truly is.

Unlike the dark appearance of most Reaper skins, you might have a slightly tougher time sneaking up on your opponents out of the darkness with this glowing blue skin, but it’s worth the risk.

Wearing a blue cloak and white armor, Reaper’s wraith-like body is a bright blue with this skin. Because it’s not considered a legendary skin, this is significantly more easy to acquire during the holiday than other popular skins.

Blackwatch Reyes

The Blackwatch Reyes skin doesn’t have some of the fancy bells and whistles of other Reaper skins, but the exclusivity and simplicity of the skin make it one of the game’s best.

This skin resembles Gabriel Reyes before he became Reaper. Blackwatch was a covert operations group in Overwatch that was kept secret from the public, and it was led by Reyes as the commanding officer, giving the in-game skin strong lore significance.

Additionally, the skin can’t be acquired by typical means in-game, making the skin a little bit more rare than most. Players can only get the legendary Blackwatch Reyes skin by purchasing the Overwatch Origins Edition package.