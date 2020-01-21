Best Overwatch Lunar New Year skins

This article is brought to you by Statbanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

If you’re a fan of bright colors and glittering metals, Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event is your best chance to unlock some vibrant skins.

This year’s event is live from Jan. 16 to Feb. 5. While seven new skins are available in 2020, skins from previous events can be purchased at a discount.

Here’s a list of the best Overwatch skins from the past few years of Lunar New Year events.

Fortune Mercy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lunar New Year events have historically had a shortage of impressive Epic skins. This Mercy skin, the only Epic selection on our list, is a shining gem from the first Lunar New Year event. While the skin is simple, Mercy’s metallic outfit works incredibly well with her gold weapons. For 250 gold, it’s a good investment for a nice skin.

Black Lily Widowmaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Legendary Black Lily skin gives the sniper a more subdued look with a floral black dress. Widowmaker isn’t herself without a pair of killer heels, which also feature a lily design. The highlight of this skin lies in the extra details, especially Widowmaker’s gun, which has been transformed into a silver and purple monster of a weapon.

Luna Mei

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It wouldn’t be fair to have a Lunar New Year list without Mei, the only character of Chinese descent in the Overwatch hero roster. Mei has two Legendary skins from the same year, Luna and Chang’e. Chang’e is a white and purple outfit, while Luna’s vibrant red better suits the event and Mei’s positive personality. Even her companion, Snowball, is decked out in festive colors.

Palanquin D.Va

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Legendary skin transforms D.Va’s mech into a palanquin, a traditional transport used in Asia that carries a single passenger on poles. No one has to carry D.Va, but her mech gets a traditional wood and metal makeover. D.Va herself gets a nod to her heritage. She wears a short version of a hanbok, a traditional Korean dress.

Lü Bu Reaper

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Many skins from Lunar New Year events are based on East Asian mythology and lore. Reaper’s Lü Bu skin turns the hero into a fighter with spiked armor and bright accents. This skin was based on the story of a warrior from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, a novel from 14th century China, according to concept artist Qiu Fang. The warrior was both skilled and “treacherous,” according to Fang. There’s a description that perfectly fits Reaper’s Overwatch story.

Wukong Winston

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The original Lunar New Year event in 2017 drew heavily from ancient Chinese lore. Wukong Winston is based on a character from Journey to the West, a 16th-century novel. Sun Wukong, or “Monkey,” is trapped by Buddha and is heavily criticized for his violent tendencies within the story. While Winston is a peaceful scientist, this skin gives him the visage of a more hardcore warrior.

Sanzang Zenyatta

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The main character of Journey to the West is Tang Sanzang, a monk who sets out on an epic pilgrimage to help those around him. It’s the perfect skin for Zenyatta, who’s a monk within the Overwatch universe. The skin gives Zenyatta a crown and a serious, more humanoid face along with a simple outfit befitting that of a pilgrim. We’re betting the real Sanzang didn’t have bright green earrings, but aesthetic is important.

All of these skins, as well as the seven new Lunar New Year skins, will be available from Jan. 16 to Feb. 5. These skins can be acquired through Lunar New Year loot boxes and can be bought for a reduced price with gold. Epic skins from previous years cost 250 gold and Legendary skins cost 1,000 gold.