Overwatch Anniversary events were some of the game’s very best celebrations. Not only did they come with new skins, just like all of the game’s other seasonal events, but they also allowed players to purchase any of Overwatch‘s previous event skins. Missed a Winter Wonderland skin that you really wanted? Finally saved up enough gold for a great Summer Games skin? You could buy them during Anniversary.

Anniversary events aren’t quite the same as they used to be. In the last year, Blizzard has shifted to running long-term Anniversary Remix events rather than the usual slew of seasonal events. Anniversary Remix events introduce new recolors of past event skins and allow players to purchase any of the game’s event skins in preparation for the cosmetic transfer to Overwatch 2. To celebrate the incredible creativity that came out of Anniversary events, we’re compiled a list of their very best skins.

Here are the best Overwatch Anniversary skins.

Jazzy Lúcio

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

This glitzy Legendary skin outfits Lúcio in a sharp suit with gold skates and horn-shaped accessories. The normally-casual DJ even gets a tie and some seriously sharp sunglasses on his quest to become a jazz star. The skin even changes the sound of his music: his speed boost track is adjusted from its usual techno beats to a saxophone-heavy jazz tune, while his healing track is a refreshing taste of smooth piano music. As a bonus, if you’re a Lúcio main, his gold weapon pairs exceptionally well with this skin.

Bilgerat Junkrat

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

All of Junkrat’s skins are inventive thanks to his unusual silhouette, but Bilgerat is one of the best. Trading his traditional explosives for skulls and draping two cutlasses across his iconic R.I.P. Tire, it’s a fun and interesting skin. Anniversary events are often where skins that don’t fit any of the seasonal themes are released, and Bilgerat fits that bill, though the glowing-eyed skeleton on his leg could pass as part of a solid Halloween Terror skin. As always, the tips of his hair are still on fire.

Forest Spirit Orisa

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Technology meets nature in this intricate legendary skin for Orisa. With Forest Spirit, everyone’s favorite guardian Omnic has decided to truly become one with nature. While she retains her usual earth tone color scheme, Orisa gains a lot of extra pizzazz with the Forest Spirit skin: her metal frame is now made of wood, and she’s covered in leaves and vines. If you look closely, you can see several adorable bobbing spirits on the very top of her horns. Going organic never looked so good.

Cruiser D.Va

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Overwatch’s ultra-modern mech pilot takes a page from the retro book with Cruiser. This skin gives D.Va’s mech a paint job that looks like a classic car from the 1960s. D.Va herself gets a retro-chic makeover, complete with puffed sleeves and retro red flats. Like Lúcio’s Jazzy skin, Cruiser comes with a few extra perks: some of D.Va’s voice lines are replaced with lines more fitting of the outfit’s era, like “Hey, daddy-o!” and “We’ve got this made in the shade!”

Sentai Genji

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

We’ve all wanted to be a Power Ranger at some point in our lives. Thankfully, Sentai skin is here to fulfill those dreams. As if being a cyborg ninja wasn’t cool enough already, the skin outfits Genji in green armor complete with a dramatic helmet befitting a television superhero. Genji gets some fresh voice lines with this skin, which adds to the hero fantasy. If you prefer red over green, Sentai got a recolor called Genjiman during the most recent Anniversary Remix event. If you’re looking to leave your enemies in neon dust, these are a classic choice.

Honeydew Mei

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

There isn’t a single Mei skin that isn’t adorable, and Honeydew is proof of that. While it was a tricky choice between this skin and Beekeeper, her other Anniversary skin, Honeydew won out for its delightfully frilly apron and gigantic orange bow. Mei looks like she’s ready to run her own melon-themed restaurant for the rest of the Overwatch cast. Even Snowball gets transformed into a honeydew melon to celebrate the occasion

Gargoyle Winston

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Gargoyle is one of Winston’s Halloween Terror skins. Unlike Werewolf, this skin was part of Anniversary events. Its unique glowing areas and particle effects call to mind stained glass windows, while his broken horn suggests that he’s seen his fair share of battles. Instead of a jump pack, his back is adorned with imposing stone wings. While just about every aspect of the gorilla is changed, he still has his tiny glasses balanced across his nose. Even gargoyles need to see.