Best custom game codes to practice Lúcio wall riding and rollouts in Overwatch 2

Lúcio is one of the Overwatch franchise’s most unique characters. His effectiveness as a healer—and occasional environmental kill specialist—relies not only on your raw healing numbers but on your skill with his mobility. Lúcio is the only hero in the game who can wall-ride, which opens up hundreds of new ways to approach fights and better defend your teammates.

Of course, with high potential comes a high skill ceiling. Lúcio players who haven’t learned how to properly take advantage of his fast movement speed and “rollout” potential from spawn won’t be as effective as their more practiced counterparts. One of the best ways to practice wall riding is to use one of a handful of player-created Workshop modes that are designed to increase your rollout confidence. There aren’t as many wall-riding modes in Overawtch 2 as there were in the first game, but we’re shining a spotlight on two that are perfect for learning to zoom your way to the top.

Here are the best Workshop modes to practice Lúcio wall riding and rollouts in Overwatch 2.

The Lúcio Surf community’s Lúcio Surf mode

Code: 7YF93

The Lúcio Surf community, a group dedicated to discovering, practicing, and sharing Lúcio wall riding techniques, created this mode in the hope of giving players a way to hone their Lúcio skills. Spread over several maps and servers, each lobby contains a spawn point where all players start. From there, players must successfully wall-ride all the way to the other end of the map without touching the ground. If at any point they hit the ground, they’re instantly teleported back to the spawn point and must try again.

In addition to having to contend with the chaos of multiple Lúcios all trying to jump out of spawn together, there’s also a leaderboard that displays the fastest times as well as a personal timer. You can even see how many attempts you’ve made over the course of your practice. We tried out the Lijiang Gardens map and were surprised at just how hard it is to avoid touching the ground—you’re in for a real challenge with this one.

Lúcio rollout course

Code: SM4XT

Created by a player known as Yenx, this course adds a few more bells and whistles to the Lúcio Surf mode. Instead of funneling all players toward a final goal, it provides several color-coded goals organized by difficulty: easy, medium, hard, very hard, and farthest. There’s a small leaderboard for each goal, and the mode notifies everyone whenever someone makes it to one of the goals. It acts similarly to Lúcio Surf: everyone starts from a single spawn point, and if you touch the ground, you’re out. This mode is great for learning how to get quick starts from your team’s spawn as Lúcio, enabling you to get to the point first and speed your team along.