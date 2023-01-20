Incredible Banana Ana skin has Overwatch 2 players slipping over themselves

One creative Overwatch 2 player has looked to outdo Blizzard and its OW2 skin department with a hilarious and incredible custom-made cosmetic that turns support sniper Ana into a banana superfan.

The fruity design, posted to Reddit on Jan. 19, is sure to increase her potassium levels at the very least, and may well be worth whatever price tag Blizzard would theoretically slap on it if it was an official release. Heck, this Dot Esports writer is getting hungry just looking at it, and it’s not even actually in-game.

Let’s be honest, it’s just a full-sized Banana costume. It almost totally engulfs Ana⁠—and adds a meter to her height⁠—and fans are loving it.

The creator, Instagram designer Evanlya, didn’t worry about any fancy names for their custom design either⁠. Instead, they simply called the OW2 skin “Banana Ana.”

Image via ZenofyMedia of /r/Overwatch

A bunch of problems for Banana Ana?

The Banana Ana skin certainly looks cool, but Overwatch players were quick to point out several flaws. The first was that it could tank Ana’s win rate vs. Winston, due to the tank hero “frequently diving her.” The other issue is how tall it is, which could create a real in-game visibility issue for players.

Those problems are light though, and fans are happy to ignore them.

Image via ZenofyMedia of /r/Overwatch

In fact, OW2 fans are so eager to see Evanlya’s design hit the title’s shopfront that when game director Aaron Keller said that “Season 3 will bring a mysterious skin the community is going to go wild for,” they all called for one thing, and one thing alone⁠—the Banana Ana skin being canonized in-game.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that’s what Keller was talking about, and it’s fairly unlikely, but until the Blizzard devs reveal the new skins, we can certainly cross our fingers.

And, if anyone has any other food skin ideas, let’s see them!