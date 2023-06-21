Any Overwatch fans wanting to buy Chengdu Hunters skins will have to do it soon

Chengdu Hunters, one of the Chinese expansion teams in the Overwatch League, were the first team to officially disband on June 20, leaving the competition for good and saying farewell to their skins in Overwatch 2.

After allowing fans to connect to their favorite OWL teams by purchasing their skins using Overwatch League tokens earned by watching league games, the departure of Chengdu is leading to the removal of their cosmetics from the OWL shop. This leaves fans only until July 6 to purchase their skins before they disappear from the store.

But what happens to the players who are already supporting Chengdu Hunters and their Panda-themed mascot? Thankfully, players who have the skin will not lose them from their hero gallery, and they’ll still be available to use any game mode. The skins just won’t be available for anyone else to buy, even if they have the tokens to do so.

For avid Overwatch League skin collectors, this isn’t too different from when teams changed their skin colors, like the Florida Mayhem and San Francisco Shock. Players who own those skins can still use them, but they just aren’t available to purchase anymore, limited to collector’s items and longtime fans.

If you’re a Chengdu Hunters fan or just want to show your respect to a franchise that brought a ton of fun to the Overwatch League, make sure to log in and use your tokens on the orange skins before July 6.

