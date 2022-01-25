All weekly challenges in Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event

Overwatch’s limited-time Year of the Tiger celebration started today, and as is the case with all of the game’s events, there are a few weekly challenges for players to partake in as a means to collect cosmetics.

Each week of the event, players can earn one of three epic skins as well as a player icon and spray. In total, there are three of each that can be earned and all you need to do to complete the challenge is play the game.

During week one, the theme of the challenge is Ashe, with players working toward earning her red and gold Prosperity skin after playing 27 games. It doesn’t matter what game mode you play. Quick play, competitive, and Arcade modes all count toward your total, and wins count as two games.

The second week of the event will allow players to earn the Auspicious Soldier: 76 skin, which is heavily metallic blue and has red and gold accents. In the final week, you can earn a Porcelain Wrecking Ball skin that’s primarily a white cream color with heavy dark blue accents as well as some gold.

The weekly challenge resets every Tuesday, but the exact time that it resets will vary depending on what region you’re playing in. While unlocking skins will require players to hit 27 games, you can earn a player icon after just nine games and a spray after 18 each week. The icons and sprays match the featured character skin from each week.