Games that include battle passes typically rotate their available goodies each season, and Overwatch 2 is no exception.

Season two of Blizzard’s seminal FPS is bringing with it a host of new cosmetics, including skins, sprays, name cards, voice lines, emotes, and more, giving players even more ways to express themselves during matches. In addition to the items available on the battle pass, even more cosmetics will be available in Twitch drops and the in-game shop and during seasonal events in season two.

The biggest-ticket cosmetic items have always been skins. Thankfully, season two’s battle pass has plenty of those on both its free and premium tracks. Premium players will of course have access to more skins total, but even those who stick to the free track can earn a few new outfits for their time. If you’re curious about all the skins the season two battle pass has to offer, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are all the skins on the Overwatch 2 season two battle pass.

All Overwatch 2 battle pass skins

Cobra Queen Symmetra – free tier 10

Poseidon Ramattra – premium tier 20

Botanist Ana – premium tier 30

Dance Machine Echo – premium tier 40

Street Urchin Tracer – premium tier 50

Hades Pharah – premium tier 60

Primordial Ramattra – free tier 70

Zeus Junker Queen – premium tier 80