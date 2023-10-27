All Overwatch 2 x Le Sserafim collab skin

Overwatch 2 and the K-pop group Le Sserafim kicked off the showcase of their collaborative efforts yesterday with the premiere of a music video featuring five new skins coming to OW2.

In the video, Tracer, Kiriko, D.Va, Brigitte, and Sombra are all depicted wearing fresh new outfits coming to the game in the near future, and while they aren’t in the game yet, the music video for “Perfect Night” gave us plenty of images to share so fans can know exactly what to expect.

All Le Sserafim collab skin in Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment has not yet added Le Sserafim skins to Overwatch 2, but in a press release on Oct. 18, the developer confirmed it would reveal details for its in-game collaboration with Le Sserafim on Monday, Oct. 30. The collab will include a custom game mode as well as in-game cosmetics like hero skins. Here’s a list of the heroes we anticipate will get a Le Sserafim skin:

Brigitte

D.Va

Kiriko

Sombra

Tracer

In the video that premiered on Oct. 26, Sombra stole the show. With long bright purple hair framing her face, Sombra’s look included a backward baseball cap, leather biker jacket, and various accessories one might expect a person to bring to a rave.

Meanwhile, Kiriko, Tracer, D.Va, and Brigitte were all dressed up for what one might expect from the typical girls’ night out, each repping apparel that showed off their Le Sserafim fandom.

I never thought we'd see Overwatch heroes featured in a music video but here we are and it's SO RIDICULOUSLY COOL AAAAAA 🥰 pic.twitter.com/A3CiCWPtJX — Skiesti 🌻 (@skiesti_) October 27, 2023

Brigitte is wearing a white headband with her hair up in a ponytail and has a gold chain to complement her crop top. Kiriko sports a red beanie and has her headphones sitting around her neck with a shirt exposing her shoulders that features Le Sserafim signage.

Tracer’s skin comes complete with fashionable orange and white sunglasses and a matching white and orange jacket, and D.Va has a gold chain to go along with a crop top that features buckles and suspenders.

All #Overwatch2 scenes in 'Perfect Night' by LE SSERAFIM ✨ pic.twitter.com/dqaJgnrbCQ — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) October 27, 2023

These skins haven’t been added to the game yet, but one would expect that they will only be available for purchase with OW coins. They will likely only be available for a limited time, as is typical for new skins. This piece will be updated once we know more information about the new skins.

About the author