All Overwatch 2 World Cup rewards 2023

The Overwatch 2 World Cup is around the corner and there are plenty of rewards for every gamer spectating it in all its glory. Each stage of the tournament has its own rewards for OW2’s diehard spectators.

If you’re willing to watch every single match, you’ll be earning over 15 skins and sprays with some having alternate versions to spice up your OW2 wardrobe. To get these rewards, pair your Battle.net account with your Twitch account, and they’re all yours.

Overwatch 2 World Cup 2023 Group Stage Rewards

It’s almost here! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re looking to watch the opening matches, you’re in for a treat. The group stage runs from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 and will give gamers plenty of time to get as many skins and sprays as possible.

You’ll get different rewards depending on which group stage matches you watch. So maybe leave a monitor on if it’s not your favorite team.

Fancy an orange Orisa? Screenshot by Dot Esports Easy reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports Another Easy reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports Can get this with my eyes closed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oct. 29 – 30

Three Hours Watched : World Cup Group A team sprays

: World Cup Group A team sprays Seven Hours Watched : Orisa World Cup home and away skins

: Orisa World Cup home and away skins 10 Hours Watched : World Cup Group B team sprays

: World Cup Group B team sprays 14 Hours Watched: Pharah World Cup home and away skins

Oct. 31 – Nov. 1

Three Hours Watched : World Cup Group C team sprays

: World Cup Group C team sprays Seven Hours Watched : Echo World Cup home and away skins

: Echo World Cup home and away skins 10 Hours Watched : World Cup Group D team sprays

: World Cup Group D team sprays 14 Hours Watched: Zarya World Cup home and away skins

Overwatch 2 World Cup 2023 Finals Drops

This always works. Screenshot by Dot Esports Always a viable tactic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you’ve finished the group stage, let’s crack onto the OW2 World Cup 2023 Finals drops. You’ll get a fat stack of skins and sprays if you’ve gone from the group stage to now.

Nov. 3 – Nov. 5

1.5 Hours Watched : World Cup 2023 “Let’s Rush” spray

: World Cup 2023 “Let’s Rush” spray 4.5 Hours Watched : Ana World Cup home and away skins

: Ana World Cup home and away skins Six Hours Watched : World Cup 2023 “Let’s Dive” spray

: World Cup 2023 “Let’s Dive” spray Nine Hours Watched : Bastion World Cup home and away skins

: Bastion World Cup home and away skins 10.5 Hours Watched : World Cup 2023 Top 16 Name Card

: World Cup 2023 Top 16 Name Card 13.5 Hours Watched: Doomfist World Cup home and away skins

About the author