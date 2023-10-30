All Overwatch 2 World Cup rewards 2023

The Overwatch 2 World Cup is around the corner and there are plenty of rewards for every gamer spectating it in all its glory. Each stage of the tournament has its own rewards for OW2’s diehard spectators.
If you’re willing to watch every single match, you’ll be earning over 15 skins and sprays with some having alternate versions to spice up your OW2 wardrobe. To get these rewards, pair your Battle.net account with your Twitch account, and they’re all yours.
Overwatch 2 World Cup 2023 Group Stage Rewards
If you’re looking to watch the opening matches, you’re in for a treat. The group stage runs from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 and will give gamers plenty of time to get as many skins and sprays as possible.
You’ll get different rewards depending on which group stage matches you watch. So maybe leave a monitor on if it’s not your favorite team.
Oct. 29 – 30
- Three Hours Watched: World Cup Group A team sprays
- Seven Hours Watched: Orisa World Cup home and away skins
- 10 Hours Watched: World Cup Group B team sprays
- 14 Hours Watched: Pharah World Cup home and away skins
Oct. 31 – Nov. 1
- Three Hours Watched: World Cup Group C team sprays
- Seven Hours Watched: Echo World Cup home and away skins
- 10 Hours Watched: World Cup Group D team sprays
- 14 Hours Watched: Zarya World Cup home and away skins
Overwatch 2 World Cup 2023 Finals Drops
Now you’ve finished the group stage, let’s crack onto the OW2 World Cup 2023 Finals drops. You’ll get a fat stack of skins and sprays if you’ve gone from the group stage to now.
Nov. 3 – Nov. 5
- 1.5 Hours Watched: World Cup 2023 “Let’s Rush” spray
- 4.5 Hours Watched: Ana World Cup home and away skins
- Six Hours Watched: World Cup 2023 “Let’s Dive” spray
- Nine Hours Watched: Bastion World Cup home and away skins
- 10.5 Hours Watched: World Cup 2023 Top 16 Name Card
- 13.5 Hours Watched: Doomfist World Cup home and away skins