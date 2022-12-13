As is customary at this point, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more free seasonal cosmetics that players can earn via Twitch drops. While most of the game’s skins, weapon charms, victory poses, and more can only be purchased through the shop or earned through in-game challenges, a handful of cosmetics are made available via Twitch drops each season for dedicated viewers.

For 2022’s Winter Wonderland event, the development team is offering two festive cosmetics for players who watch a certain number of hours of eligible Overwatch 2 gameplay on Twitch during the holidays. In order to receive these drops, you’ll need to connect your Battle.net account to Twitch and manually redeem your rewards after you earn them.

Curious about what Blizzard has in store for these drops? Here are all Winter Wonderland 2022 Twitch drops and how to redeem them.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 drops

Festive D.Va victory pose

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To earn this D.Va victory pose, you’ll need to watch at least two hours of drops-enabled channels streaming Overwatch 2 on Twitch.

Sleighing D.Va skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To earn this legendary D.Va skin, you’ll need to watch four hours of drops-enabled Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch. Note that the hours required for the victory pose and skin do not overlap: after you watch two hours and earn the victory pose, you’ll need to watch another four to earn the Sleighing skin.

How to redeem Twitch drops

After watching enough hours to receive your preferred drop, you’ll need to manually redeem it in order for it to show up in your Overwatch 2 hero gallery. To do so, make sure your Battle.net account is linked with your Twitch account. Log into Battle.net on desktop, click Connections on the left menu, then click Connect next to Twitch. After doing so, you’ll be prompted to log into your Twitch account and approve the link.

Once you’ve linked accounts, go back to Twitch and navigate to the Drops Inventory menu. From there, you can see which drops you’ve earned and redeem each one. After redemption, open up Overwatch 2 on your preferred platform and navigate to the Hero Gallery. You should be able to see your redeemed cosmetics under D.Va.

These Winter Wonderland drops are available from Dec. 25 until Jan. 4, so make sure to watch a few hours of Twitch over the holidays if you’re interested in obtaining them.