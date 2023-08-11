All Overwatch 2 season 6 launch Twitch drops: Legendary Captain Torbjörn skin and more

Overwatch 2: Invasion is the biggest content drop in the game’s history, and if you thought the new season would arrive without a corresponding Twitch drop campaign, you’d be mistaken.

To celebrate the addition of PvE Story Missions, a new hero, and a new permanent game mode, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give fans a few in-game goodies that make it worthwhile to throw a stream up on a second monitor while you’re playing.

How to get Overwatch 2 season 6 launch Twitch drops

Season six Twitch drops for Overwatch started in conjunction with the start of the new season today and players that want them should start by connecting their Battle.net account to their Twitch account.

After making sure that the two accounts are connected, just start watching a stream with drops enabled to get progress toward the first reward—a Coastal namecard. The first reward requires three hours of viewership, and after you hit that mark, you will need to go to your drops inventory page on Twitch to claim the prize. This is an important step because you won’t gain any progress toward the other two rewards until you claim the first one.

Once you’ve claimed the first prize, you’ll get the second reward following three more hours of viewership. That reward is a “You won’t sink my battleship!” voiceline for Torbjörn. Just like with the first drop, you’ll need to claim the prize in your inventory before getting progress toward the final, and most important, drop of them all—the Legendary Captain Torbjörn skin.

Related: Overwatch 2 season 6 patch notes: All hero balance changes, new hero Illari, and more

The Legendary skin isn’t exactly a new addition to the game, but it previously cost players 1,900 OW coins and was a part of the Sea Captain Torbjorn bundle. The skin was a part of the game’s cosmetic shop at the end of December last year.

You’ll need to watch for a little bit longer to get that final drop. The Torb skin requires four hours of viewership, meaning you can get all three skins with a total of 10 hours of viewtime on Twitch, and with a plethora of players streaming the game that have drops enabled, it shouldn’t be difficult.

The campaign runs until 2am CT, Aug. 24, so there’s plenty of time and no rush. However, many of the top streamers that you’d expect to be playing the game are already giving their fresh opinions on the new content. I’ve already spent hours watching Seagull talk about how busted Illari, the game’s new support hero, is.

All Overwatch 2 season 6 launch Twitch drops

Set sail to Twitch and grab some limited-time drops 💜



Earn by watching any #Overwatch2 stream through August 24:



🌊 2 Hours: Coastal Namecard

🛳️ 5 Hours: Torbjorn Battleship Voice Line

⚓ 9 Hours: Captain Torbjorn Legendary Skin pic.twitter.com/WMMhgLwNpt — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) August 10, 2023

Three hours – Coastal Namecard

Three hours – “You won’t sink my battleship!” Torbjörn voiceline

Four hours – Legendary Captain Torbjörn skin

About the author