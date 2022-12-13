All Overwatch 2 season 2 new shop bundles

One of the easiest ways to get cosmetics in Overwatch 2 is in the in-game shop. The shop takes away the mystery of loot boxes in the original Overwatch and allows players to directly purchase a variety of seasonal, event, and existing cosmetics with premium currency. In addition to purchasing single items, players can also buy bundles for specific characters or events. These bundles always contain more than one item and frequently feature a skin as their “big ticket” item alongside smaller items like voice lines, victory poses, and more.

The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard Entertainment has pledged to update the shop frequently, with new bundles arriving for purchase each season and during events. All of these items should be considered exclusive: there’s no telling whether or how they’ll be available after their first run, so if you see something you can’t live without, it’s best to grab it. For season two, which encompasses two seasonal events and a new limited-time mode, Blizzard is stocking the shop with plenty of new bundles.

Here are all of Overwatch 2’s new season two shop bundles. Note that this list only includes bundles with new skins. There are also other bundles available with existing skins and other cosmetics.

Season two bundles list

Ramattra epic bundle – 900 Overwatch coins

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Construction epic Ramattra skin

Arrogance Ramattra voice line

Ravenous Vortex Ramattra spray

Ramattra legendary bundle – 2,000 Overwatch coins

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Wandering Monk legendary Ramattra skin

Triumphant rare Ramattra victory pose

Transformation epic Ramattra highlight intro

Season two starter pack – $4.99

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Disco epic Lúcio skin

500 Overwatch coins

Street Runner Genji bundle – 1,500 Overwatch coins

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Street Runner epic Genji skin

Screentime epic Genji emote

Screentime rare Genji victory pose

Star Sheep Orisa bundle – 1,900 Overwatch coins

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Star Sheep legendary Orisa skin

Planet rare Orisa victory pose

Visual K Kiriko bundle – 1,700 Overwatch coins

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment