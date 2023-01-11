All Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year drops and how to redeem them

To celebrate the real-world Lunar New Year holiday, Overwatch 2 is once again initiating a series of Twitch drops for dedicated viewers. Those who tune in and watch a certain number of hours of eligible Overwatch 2 streams will receive a handful of seasonal rewards for free. These drops are only available for a limited time, so if you want them, it’s best to get them as quickly as possible.

As with many previous drops, which have rewarded existing skins for the game’s many heroes, the Lunar New Year drops are a chance for players who didn’t play the first Overwatch or who weren’t able to snag these items the first time around to get some fun cosmetics. (They’re also one of the only ways to get legendary cosmetics for free, outside of completing seasonal challenges and the free battle pass.)

Here’s everything developer Blizzard Entertainment is offering for 2023’s Lunar New Year Twitch drops.

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 drops

Lion Roars Moira victory pose

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Mask Dancer Moira legendary skin

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

How to redeem Twitch drops

To redeem these two Twitch drops, you’ll have to make sure you’re watching enough Twitch during the designated time frame. The drops begin today, Jan. 11, and run through Jan. 25, a few days past the start of the Lunar New Year event.

To receive the Lion Roars victory pose, you’ll have to watch at least two hours of drops-enabled Overwatch 2 streams between Jan. 11 and 25. To receive the Mask Dancer skin, you’ll have to watch an additional four hours of eligible streams, bringing the total number of hours watched to six.

To add the drops to your account, you’ll need to make sure your Battle.net account and Twitch account are linked. Follow the instructions in Twitch’s settings to link your accounts, then watch the number of hours you need to get your favorite drop. After you’ve done so, go to the Drops Inventory page on Twitch and manually redeem your reward. Doing so will add it to Overwatch 2 and you should see it the next time you log in. (Of course, if you don’t own Moira, you won’t be able to equip them until you unlock her.)