All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Community Crafted mode

The eleventh season of Overwatch 2 is here, and a special community-led game mode has joined the Arcade playlists as a part of the seasonal update.
Overwatch 2 streamers Emongg, TQQ, Custa, and Eskay have offered their expertise—and maybe just a little bit of fun bias—to help tweak abilities and cooldowns of OW2 heroes for the fun mode. Get to know the changes to their abilities before hopping into the interesting Arcade playlist by checking out all the changes below.
All changes in Overwatch 2 Community Crafted arcade mode
Here’s all of the changes for each hero in OW2’s Community Crafted mode, now in the Arcade.
Tank hero changes (Emongg)
D.Va
Defense Matrix
- Now reduces incoming beam damage by 30 percent. Now reduces cooldown of Micro Missiles based on damage absorbed.
Boosters
- Now can strafe sideways and backwards.
Doomfist
Hand Cannon
- Projectile speed increased from 80 to 160.
Power Block
- Required damage mitigation for Rocket Punch charge up has been reduced from 100 to 80.
Seismic Slam
- Shockwave height increased from 1.45 meters to 1.75 meters.
Meteor Strike
- Damage now scales the longer Doomfist is in the air. Base damage is now initially 50 percent and scales up to 200 percent by the end of the duration.
Junker Queen
Commanding Shout
- Now gives Junker Queen Armor instead of Overhealth.
Rampage
- Cast time reduced from 0.75 seconds to 0.375 seconds.
Mauga
Overrun
- Radius increased from seven meters to nine meters. Critical hit damage increased from 120 to 180, and critical hit radius increased from two meters to three meters.
Orisa
New ability – Halt!
- Ability activated by pressing Reload.
- Launch a graviton charge with Reload then detonate it with Reload. The sphere slows and pulls nearby enemies to it.
Energy Javelin
- Cooldown increased from six seconds to eight seconds.
Javelin Spin
- Cooldown increased from eight seconds to 12 seconds.
Ramattra
Void Accelerator
- Projectile size increased by 25 percent.
Ravenous Vortex
- Height increased by 100 percent.
Reinhardt
Barrier Field
- Now provides Reinhardt bonus movement speed based on its missing health, up to 50 percent movement speed.
Fire Strike
- After hitting an enemy, Reinhardt gains 30 percent increased movement speed for two seconds.
Charge
- Now gives Reinhardt 50 percent damage reduction while charging.
Roadhog
Chain Hook
- No longer pulls targets towards Roadhog. Now pulls Roadhog towards the enemy or environment hit.
Take a Breather
- Damage reduction reduced from 50 percent to 30 percent. Now also gives nearby allies 10 percent damage reduction while being used.
Whole Hog
- Now pulls nearby enemies towards Roadhog when activated.
Sigma
Experimental Barrier
- Shield health regeneration increased by 25 percent.
Kinetic Grasp
- Can now be canceled by pressing the ability button again. Absorbing damage no longer provides Overhealth, and instead reduces the cooldown of Accretion.
Gravitic Flux
- Can no longer be interrupted (now is considered a transformation ultimate).
Winston
Tesla Cannon
- Secondary Fire can now be channeled even further. After one second, continue charging for another 2 seconds to increase the damage to 150.
- Overall channel time increased from 2.5 seconds to 4.5 seconds.
Barrier Projector
- Size radius increased from five meters to seven meters.
Primal Rage
- Now creates a Barrier Projector upon activation.
- Primary melee attack range increased by 25 percent.
Wrecking Ball
Piledriver
- Now gets a free cast after impacting an enemy hero, which does not require being in the air. The free cast expires if not used within 5 seconds.
Minefield
- Mine radius size increased by 50 percent.
Zarya
Projected Barrier
- Now also provides allies with 30 percent. increased movement speed.
Graviton Surge
- Now destroys any incoming projectiles and Baptiste’s Immortality Field.
Hitscan Damage hero changes (TQQ)
Ashe
Dynamite
- Can be detonated by using the Ability Two input again.
B.O.B.
- Can stop movement with the Ability Three input again.
Bastion
- Now explodes on death for 300 damage in a five-meter radius.
Configuration Recon
- Damage reduced from 25 to 24.
- Rate of fire increased five to six shots per second.
A-36 Tactical Grenade
- Replaced by Self Repair ability on Secondary Fire.
Configuration Assault
- Damage reduced from 12 to nine.
- Can now deal critical damage.
Cassidy
Combat Roll
- Now launches you forward in whatever direction you are facing.
- Now cleanses negative effects and heals for 50 health.
- Distance increased 50 percent.
Reaper
Wraith Form
- Now acts like Moira’s Fade ability.
- Can be activated during Death Blossom.
- Deals 50 damage to enemies you pass through.
The Reaping (Passive)
- Can heal up to 50 additional Overhealth.
Sojourn
Railgun
- Primary fire projectile speed increased from 150 to 300.
- Primary fire damage reduced from nine to six.
Power Slide
- Now only launches you forward in the direction you are facing.
- Can travel upwards.
Soldier: 76
Sprint
- Bonus movement speed increased from 50 to 80 percent.
Biotic Field
- Can now be thrown in your aim direction.
Tactical Visor
- Movement speed increased by 20 percent while the ultimate is active.
- Now grants unlimited ammo for its duration.
Sombra
Translocator
- Projectile speed increased from 72 to 125.
Stealth
- Detection radius increased from four to 20 meters.
- Radius ring VFX removed.
- Player outline is now hidden while in stealth.
- Bonus movement speed increased from 45 to 100%.
Tracer
- Health reduced from 175 to 150.
Pulse Pistols
- Spread increased from 3.5 to 4.5 degrees.
Pulse Bomb
- Projectile speed increased from 15 to 100.
Blink
- Cooldown reduced from three seconds to 2.5 seconds.
Recall
- Cooldown decreased from 13 to 10 seconds.
Widowmaker
Venom Mine
- Projectile speed increased from 20 to 40 meters per second.
Widow’s Kiss
- Scoped shots now deal damage over one second.
- Critical hits deal damage in half the time.
Projectile Damage hero changes (Custa)
Echo
Duplicate
- Can now target allies.
- Ally target ultimate multiplier reduced from 450 percent to 350 percent.
Genji
Dragonblade
- Cast time reduced from one second to 0.5 seconds.
- Swing speed slowed from 0.7 seconds to 0.9 seconds.
- Now heals Genji for 20 percent of damage done.
Hanzo
Stormbow
- Recovery reduced from 0.5 to 0.25 seconds.
- Draw time reduced from 0.7 to 0.2 seconds.
- Now reloads with a maximum of 10 ammo.
- Maximum damaged reduced from 120 to 70.
Storm Arrows
- Replaced by Scatter Arrow ability.
Scatter Arrow
- Max impact damage increased from 120 to 130.
- Split arrow maximum damage reduced from 75 to 50.
Junkrat
Frag Launcher
- Projectile speed increased from 25 to 35 meters per second.
RIP Tire
- No longer control RIP Tire in first person.
- Can be detonated by pressing the Ultimate ability input again.
- Maximum duration reduced from 10 to 1.5 seconds.
- Movement speed increased 100%.
- Explosion damage maximum reduced from 600 to 300.
- Explosion radius reduced from 10 to five meters.
- Now ignites enemies for 150 damage over five seconds.
Mei
Endothermic Blaster
- Frozen ground now increase Mei’s movement speed by 20 percent.
Blizzard
- Effect is now centered around Mei.
- Now roots enemies instead of stunning.
Pharah
Rocket Launcher
- Direct impacts now grant 15 overhealth, up to a maximum of 45 health.
Rocket Barrage
- Jump Jet and Jet Dash abilities can now be activated during Rocket Barrage.
Symmetra
Teleporter
- Now forcibly teleports players.
- Duration reduced from 10 to five seconds.
Sentry Turret
- No longer tracks enemy targets and now continuously fires a straight beam.
- Damage per second increased from 35 to 80.
- Movement speed slow increased from 15 to 25 percent.
Torbjörn
Deploy Turret
- Now upgrades to Level Three while the Overload ability is active.
Venture
Tectonic Shock
- Maximum duration increased from seven to 10 seconds.
- Now has damage falloff from 150 maximum down to 110 minimum damage.
Support hero changes (Eskay)
Ana
- Now has Exo Boots passive.
Biotic Rifle
- Reload time reduced from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds.
Baptiste
Exo Boots
- Now grants increased movement speed while in the air.
Brigitte
Shield Bash
- Now grants Brigitte 30 percent movement speed for two seconds after the ability ends, and no longer stops any current momentum when it ends.
Inspire
- Now shows Brigitte’s icon on your HUD when you are currently being healed by Inspire.
Illari
Healing Pylon
- Now has two charges.
- Healing reduced from 30 per shot to 20 per shot.
Lifeweaver
Thorn Volley
- Damage per projectile increased from six to seven.
- Weapon swap speed increased by 100%.
Life Grip
- Cooldown reduced from 19 seconds to 15 seconds.
Petal Platform
- Now has 2 charges. Jump height boost increased by 50 percent.
Lúcio
Sonic Amplifier
- Damage per projectile increased from 18 to 22.
Sound Barrier
- Now provides more Overhealth based on Lucio’s fall time, scaling up to 100 percent bonus Overhealth if falling for one or more seconds.
Kiriko
Swift Step
- Now can be used when no ally is targeted. When used this way, do a directional teleport and have a reduced cooldown of 50 percent.
Mercy
Guardian Angel
- Cooldown reduced from 1.5 seconds to one second.
Resurrect
- Cast time reduced from 1.75 seconds to one second.
- Cooldown reduced from 30 seconds to 18 seconds.
- Allies resurrected are now only temporarily alive for 10 seconds.
Valkyrie
- Resets Resurrect cooldown.
Moira
Biotic Grasp
- Now can deal critical damage to enemies while aiming directly at their head.
Zenyatta
Transcendence
- Now grants Zenyatta full flight.
Snap Kick (Passive)
- No longer knocks back enemies. Now if Zenyatta hits the environment, he will knock himself back.