All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Community Crafted mode

The eleventh season of Overwatch 2 is here, and a special community-led game mode has joined the Arcade playlists as a part of the seasonal update.

Overwatch 2 streamers Emongg, TQQ, Custa, and Eskay have offered their expertise—and maybe just a little bit of fun bias—to help tweak abilities and cooldowns of OW2 heroes for the fun mode. Get to know the changes to their abilities before hopping into the interesting Arcade playlist by checking out all the changes below.

All changes in Overwatch 2 Community Crafted arcade mode

They’ve all been tweaked. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Here’s all of the changes for each hero in OW2’s Community Crafted mode, now in the Arcade.

Tank hero changes (Emongg)

Hammer down. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va

Defense Matrix

Now reduces incoming beam damage by 30 percent. Now reduces cooldown of Micro Missiles based on damage absorbed.

Boosters

Now can strafe sideways and backwards.

Doomfist

Hand Cannon

Projectile speed increased from 80 to 160.

Power Block

Required damage mitigation for Rocket Punch charge up has been reduced from 100 to 80.

Seismic Slam

Shockwave height increased from 1.45 meters to 1.75 meters.

Meteor Strike

Damage now scales the longer Doomfist is in the air. Base damage is now initially 50 percent and scales up to 200 percent by the end of the duration.

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout

Now gives Junker Queen Armor instead of Overhealth.

Rampage

Cast time reduced from 0.75 seconds to 0.375 seconds.

Mauga

Overrun

Radius increased from seven meters to nine meters. Critical hit damage increased from 120 to 180, and critical hit radius increased from two meters to three meters.

Orisa

New ability – Halt!

Ability activated by pressing Reload.

Launch a graviton charge with Reload then detonate it with Reload. The sphere slows and pulls nearby enemies to it.

Energy Javelin

Cooldown increased from six seconds to eight seconds.

Javelin Spin

Cooldown increased from eight seconds to 12 seconds.

Ramattra

Void Accelerator

Projectile size increased by 25 percent.

Ravenous Vortex

Height increased by 100 percent.

Reinhardt

Barrier Field

Now provides Reinhardt bonus movement speed based on its missing health, up to 50 percent movement speed.

Fire Strike

After hitting an enemy, Reinhardt gains 30 percent increased movement speed for two seconds.

Charge

Now gives Reinhardt 50 percent damage reduction while charging.

Roadhog

Chain Hook

No longer pulls targets towards Roadhog. Now pulls Roadhog towards the enemy or environment hit.

Take a Breather

Damage reduction reduced from 50 percent to 30 percent. Now also gives nearby allies 10 percent damage reduction while being used.

Whole Hog

Now pulls nearby enemies towards Roadhog when activated.

Sigma

Experimental Barrier

Shield health regeneration increased by 25 percent.

Kinetic Grasp

Can now be canceled by pressing the ability button again. Absorbing damage no longer provides Overhealth, and instead reduces the cooldown of Accretion.

Gravitic Flux

Can no longer be interrupted (now is considered a transformation ultimate).

Winston

Tesla Cannon

Secondary Fire can now be channeled even further. After one second, continue charging for another 2 seconds to increase the damage to 150.

Overall channel time increased from 2.5 seconds to 4.5 seconds.

Barrier Projector

Size radius increased from five meters to seven meters.

Primal Rage

Now creates a Barrier Projector upon activation.

Primary melee attack range increased by 25 percent.

Wrecking Ball

Piledriver

Now gets a free cast after impacting an enemy hero, which does not require being in the air. The free cast expires if not used within 5 seconds.

Minefield

Mine radius size increased by 50 percent.

Zarya

Projected Barrier

Now also provides allies with 30 percent. increased movement speed.

Graviton Surge

Now destroys any incoming projectiles and Baptiste’s Immortality Field.

Hitscan Damage hero changes (TQQ)

You done? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ashe

Dynamite

Can be detonated by using the Ability Two input again.

B.O.B.

Can stop movement with the Ability Three input again.

Bastion

Now explodes on death for 300 damage in a five-meter radius.

Configuration Recon

Damage reduced from 25 to 24.

Rate of fire increased five to six shots per second.

A-36 Tactical Grenade

Replaced by Self Repair ability on Secondary Fire.

Configuration Assault

Damage reduced from 12 to nine.

Can now deal critical damage.

Cassidy

Combat Roll

Now launches you forward in whatever direction you are facing.

Now cleanses negative effects and heals for 50 health.

Distance increased 50 percent.

Reaper

Wraith Form

Now acts like Moira’s Fade ability.

Can be activated during Death Blossom.

Deals 50 damage to enemies you pass through.

The Reaping (Passive)

Can heal up to 50 additional Overhealth.

Sojourn

Railgun

Primary fire projectile speed increased from 150 to 300.

Primary fire damage reduced from nine to six.

Power Slide

Now only launches you forward in the direction you are facing.

Can travel upwards.

Soldier: 76

Sprint

Bonus movement speed increased from 50 to 80 percent.

Biotic Field

Can now be thrown in your aim direction.

Tactical Visor

Movement speed increased by 20 percent while the ultimate is active.

Now grants unlimited ammo for its duration.

Sombra

Translocator

Projectile speed increased from 72 to 125.

Stealth

Detection radius increased from four to 20 meters.

Radius ring VFX removed.

Player outline is now hidden while in stealth.

Bonus movement speed increased from 45 to 100%.

Tracer

Health reduced from 175 to 150.

Pulse Pistols

Spread increased from 3.5 to 4.5 degrees.

Pulse Bomb

Projectile speed increased from 15 to 100.

Blink

Cooldown reduced from three seconds to 2.5 seconds.

Recall

Cooldown decreased from 13 to 10 seconds.

Widowmaker

Venom Mine

Projectile speed increased from 20 to 40 meters per second.

Widow’s Kiss

Scoped shots now deal damage over one second.

Critical hits deal damage in half the time.

Projectile Damage hero changes (Custa)

Mada mada. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Echo

Duplicate

Can now target allies.

Ally target ultimate multiplier reduced from 450 percent to 350 percent.

Genji

Dragonblade

Cast time reduced from one second to 0.5 seconds.

Swing speed slowed from 0.7 seconds to 0.9 seconds.

Now heals Genji for 20 percent of damage done.

Hanzo

Stormbow

Recovery reduced from 0.5 to 0.25 seconds.

Draw time reduced from 0.7 to 0.2 seconds.

Now reloads with a maximum of 10 ammo.

Maximum damaged reduced from 120 to 70.

Storm Arrows

Replaced by Scatter Arrow ability.

Scatter Arrow

Max impact damage increased from 120 to 130.

Split arrow maximum damage reduced from 75 to 50.

Junkrat

Frag Launcher

Projectile speed increased from 25 to 35 meters per second.

RIP Tire

No longer control RIP Tire in first person.

Can be detonated by pressing the Ultimate ability input again.

Maximum duration reduced from 10 to 1.5 seconds.

Movement speed increased 100%.

Explosion damage maximum reduced from 600 to 300.

Explosion radius reduced from 10 to five meters.

Now ignites enemies for 150 damage over five seconds.

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Frozen ground now increase Mei’s movement speed by 20 percent.

Blizzard

Effect is now centered around Mei.

Now roots enemies instead of stunning.

Pharah

Rocket Launcher

Direct impacts now grant 15 overhealth, up to a maximum of 45 health.

Rocket Barrage

Jump Jet and Jet Dash abilities can now be activated during Rocket Barrage.

Symmetra

Teleporter

Now forcibly teleports players.

Duration reduced from 10 to five seconds.

Sentry Turret

No longer tracks enemy targets and now continuously fires a straight beam.

Damage per second increased from 35 to 80.

Movement speed slow increased from 15 to 25 percent.

Torbjörn

Deploy Turret

Now upgrades to Level Three while the Overload ability is active.

Venture

Tectonic Shock

Maximum duration increased from seven to 10 seconds.

Now has damage falloff from 150 maximum down to 110 minimum damage.

Support hero changes (Eskay)

Here’s how to heal now. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ana

Now has Exo Boots passive.

Biotic Rifle

Reload time reduced from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds.

Baptiste

Exo Boots

Now grants increased movement speed while in the air.

Brigitte

Shield Bash

Now grants Brigitte 30 percent movement speed for two seconds after the ability ends, and no longer stops any current momentum when it ends.

Inspire

Now shows Brigitte’s icon on your HUD when you are currently being healed by Inspire.

Illari

Healing Pylon

Now has two charges.

Healing reduced from 30 per shot to 20 per shot.

Lifeweaver

Thorn Volley

Damage per projectile increased from six to seven.

Weapon swap speed increased by 100%.

Life Grip

Cooldown reduced from 19 seconds to 15 seconds.

Petal Platform

Now has 2 charges. Jump height boost increased by 50 percent.

Lúcio

Sonic Amplifier

Damage per projectile increased from 18 to 22.

Sound Barrier

Now provides more Overhealth based on Lucio’s fall time, scaling up to 100 percent bonus Overhealth if falling for one or more seconds.

Kiriko

Swift Step

Now can be used when no ally is targeted. When used this way, do a directional teleport and have a reduced cooldown of 50 percent.

Mercy

Guardian Angel

Cooldown reduced from 1.5 seconds to one second.

Resurrect

Cast time reduced from 1.75 seconds to one second.

Cooldown reduced from 30 seconds to 18 seconds.

Allies resurrected are now only temporarily alive for 10 seconds.

Valkyrie

Resets Resurrect cooldown.

Moira

Biotic Grasp

Now can deal critical damage to enemies while aiming directly at their head.

Zenyatta

Transcendence

Now grants Zenyatta full flight.

Snap Kick (Passive)

No longer knocks back enemies. Now if Zenyatta hits the environment, he will knock himself back.

