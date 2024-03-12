All Cowboy Bebop challenges and free rewards in Overwatch 2 

If you’ve ever wanted your hamster inside of a giant robot ball to look like a corgi, you’re in luck—Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop event is now live.

While it has some pricey skins in the store, one Legendary can be earned simply by playing OW2 games and finishing some simple challenges. Get ready to grind, Space Cowboy, because you’ve got some gaming to do.

Here are all of the rewards, including the Legendary Ein Wrecking Ball skin, in Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop.

How to get Ein Wrecking Ball Legendary skin in Overwatch 2

To unlock Ein Wrecking Ball, players need to complete 11 Cowboy Bebop event challenges in Overwatch 2. There are 13 other challenges listed for the event, and they can all be found below.

All Cowboy Bebop event challenges in Overwatch 2

Here’s your reward. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Carry That Weight

Requirements: Complete 11 Cowboy Bebop event challenges

Rewards: Ein Wrecking Ball, 2,500 Battle Pass XP

The Real Folk Blues

Requirements: Complete five Cowboy Bebop event challenges

Rewards: Ein weapon charm, 2,500 Battle Pass XP

BANG!

Requirements: Deal 5,000 critical damage

Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Be-bopped!

Requirements: Use your Ultimate 30 times (excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes)

Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Eye of the Present

Requirements: Earn 30 eliminations/assists from within 15 meters.

Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Honky Tonk Helper

Requirements: Heal 30,000 damage (excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes)

Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Bounty Hunter I

Requirements: Complete 12 games. Wins grant double progress.

Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Bounty Hunter II

Requirements: Complete 24 games. Wins grant double progress.

Rewards: Ein player icon, 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Bounty Hunter III

Requirements: Complete 36 games. Wins grant double progress.

Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

See You Space Cowboy…

Requirements: Complete 48 games. Wins grant double progress.

Rewards: Ein name card, 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Spike Cassidy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jazzin’ It Up (unlocks on March 19)

Requirements: Deal 10,000 damage with abilities (excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes)

Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Eye of the Past (unlocks on March 19)

Requirements: Earn 30 eliminations/assists beyond 15 meters.

Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Swingin’ Save (unlocks on March 19)

Requirements: Earn 40 assists/saves (excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes)

Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Vicious Showdown (unlocks on March 19)