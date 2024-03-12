Category:
All Cowboy Bebop challenges and free rewards in Overwatch 2 

See You Space Cowboy...
Scott Duwe
Published: Mar 12, 2024 02:05 pm
OW2 Sombra Ed Cowboy Bebop skin
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’ve ever wanted your hamster inside of a giant robot ball to look like a corgi, you’re in luck—Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop event is now live.

While it has some pricey skins in the store, one Legendary can be earned simply by playing OW2 games and finishing some simple challenges. Get ready to grind, Space Cowboy, because you’ve got some gaming to do.

Here are all of the rewards, including the Legendary Ein Wrecking Ball skin, in Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop.

How to get Ein Wrecking Ball Legendary skin in Overwatch 2

To unlock Ein Wrecking Ball, players need to complete 11 Cowboy Bebop event challenges in Overwatch 2. There are 13 other challenges listed for the event, and they can all be found below.

All Cowboy Bebop event challenges in Overwatch 2 

OW2 Ein Wrecking Ball Hammond skin
Here’s your reward. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Carry That Weight

  • Requirements: Complete 11 Cowboy Bebop event challenges
  • Rewards: Ein Wrecking Ball, 2,500 Battle Pass XP

The Real Folk Blues

  • Requirements: Complete five Cowboy Bebop event challenges
  • Rewards: Ein weapon charm, 2,500 Battle Pass XP

BANG!

  • Requirements: Deal 5,000 critical damage
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Be-bopped!

  • Requirements: Use your Ultimate 30 times (excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Eye of the Present

  • Requirements: Earn 30 eliminations/assists from within 15 meters.
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Honky Tonk Helper

  • Requirements: Heal 30,000 damage (excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Bounty Hunter I

  • Requirements: Complete 12 games. Wins grant double progress.
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Bounty Hunter II

  • Requirements: Complete 24 games. Wins grant double progress.
  • Rewards: Ein player icon, 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Bounty Hunter III

  • Requirements: Complete 36 games. Wins grant double progress.
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

See You Space Cowboy…

  • Requirements: Complete 48 games. Wins grant double progress.
  • Rewards: Ein name card, 2,500 Battle Pass XP
OW2 Spike Spiegel Cassidy
Spike Cassidy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jazzin’ It Up (unlocks on March 19)

  • Requirements: Deal 10,000 damage with abilities (excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Eye of the Past (unlocks on March 19)

  • Requirements: Earn 30 eliminations/assists beyond 15 meters.
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Swingin’ Save (unlocks on March 19)

  • Requirements: Earn 40 assists/saves (excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes)
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP

Vicious Showdown (unlocks on March 19)

  • Requirements: Contest/capture objectives for 500 seconds
  • Rewards: 2,500 Battle Pass XP
