All changes to support heroes in Overwatch 2’s beta

Players will notice many changes in Overwatch heroes heading into the Overwatch 2 beta, and the support role did not escape any changes. Out of all the categories of heroes, however, the support role has experienced the least amount of change.

All of the support heroes in Overwatch are still in the same role in the Overwatch 2 beta. Very few changes have been made to the heroes in this category, but there were some small changes, mostly either with the wording of a skill or slight changes to an ability. There are no new abilities for any of the support heroes in the Overwatch 2 beta.

The support role got a new passive ability, as with all heroes in each category. The support role’s passive is that heroes will start to gain back health over time.

Ana, Baptiste, Lucio, Moira and Zenyatta all retained the same kits and haven’t received any kind of change. There may be stat changes—such as the amount of health they have, how much damage they do, or how quickly they regenerate shields—but those changes weren’t released in any patch notes and are hard to quantify. Below are all of the changes made to Brigitte and Mercy’s kits.

Brigitte

Shield Bash:

Old: “Available when Barrier Shield is deployed. Dash forward to knock back and stun an enemy.”

New: “Available when Barrier Shield is deployed. Dash forward to knock back an enemy.”

Mercy

Regeneration (passive):

Old: “Automatically heal over time.”

New: “Role: Support passive is greatly increased.”

The Overwatch 2 beta begins on April 26, and players can sign up for it on the Overwatch website.