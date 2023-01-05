All challenges and rewards in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus

There are 18 total challenges in this event.

Overwatch 2 heroes can now wield the power of the Greek gods in a special limited-time mode called Battle for Olympus.

Battle for Olympus is an eight-player free-for-all game mode where a selection of heroes, donning their new limited-time legendary skins, battle it out with special event-exclusive abilities.

The power of the gods is in your hands, mortal⚡



Battle for Olympus is live in #Overwatch2 NOW – go head to head in this limited time free-for-all deathmatch for a chance at eternal glory!



Full details: https://t.co/4jkyijZ8XO pic.twitter.com/7j71iW35U2 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 5, 2023

All of the limited-time abilities are themed toward the hero’s skin, like Poseidon Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex becoming a whirlpool that pulls enemies in and launches them upwards, or Medusa Widowmaker turning her enemies to stone if they look at her while she’s scoped in.

The LTM isn’t all for fun, though. There’s a slew of new rewards for players to acquire, including the Winged Victory legendary skin for Mercy, and several new player titles.

Here are all of the rewards in OW2’s Battle for Olympus LTM and how to get them.

All challenges and rewards in OW2 Battle for Olympus

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Winged Victory Complete six challenges in Battle for Olympus Reward: Mercy’s Winged Victory skin

Acolyte of Medusa Earn 300 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker Reward: Acolyte of Medusa player title

Blessing of Hephaestus Pick up 20 overhealth power-ups Reward: 500 Battle Pass XP

Herald of Hermes Earn 300 final blows as Hermes Lúcio Reward: Herald of Hermes player title

Voice of Hermes Earn 25 final blows with Hermes Lúcio during his ultimate Reward: The God of Speed voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Master of Minotaurs Earn 300 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt Reward: Master of Minotaurs player title

Nectar of the Gods Pick up five ultimate charge power-ups Reward: 500 Battle Pass XP

Olympian Champion Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP

Pride of Poseidon Earn 300 final blows as Poseidon Ramattra Reward: Pride of Poseidon player title

Scion of Cyclops Earn 300 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog Reward: Scion of Cyclops player title

Sentinel of Hades Earn 300 final blows as Hades Pharah Reward: Sentinel of Hades player title

Voice of Hades Earn 25 final blows as Hades Pharah during her ultimate Reward: Eternal Flames voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Voice of Poseidon Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate Reward: Free the Kraken voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Voice of the Cyclops Earn 25 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate Reward: My Eye voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Voice of the Minotaur Earn 25 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate Reward: Minotaur Power voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Voice of Zeus Earn 25 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate Reward: Struck Like Lightning voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Zeus’s Favorite Child Earn 300 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen Reward: Zeus’s Favorite Child player title

Voice of Medusa Earn 25 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate Reward: Your Own Gravestone voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP



Battle for Olympus is available to play now and will run until Jan. 19.