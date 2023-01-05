All challenges and rewards in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus

Overwatch 2 heroes can now wield the power of the Greek gods in a special limited-time mode called Battle for Olympus.
Battle for Olympus is an eight-player free-for-all game mode where a selection of heroes, donning their new limited-time legendary skins, battle it out with special event-exclusive abilities.
All of the limited-time abilities are themed toward the hero’s skin, like Poseidon Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex becoming a whirlpool that pulls enemies in and launches them upwards, or Medusa Widowmaker turning her enemies to stone if they look at her while she’s scoped in.
The LTM isn’t all for fun, though. There’s a slew of new rewards for players to acquire, including the Winged Victory legendary skin for Mercy, and several new player titles.
Here are all of the rewards in OW2’s Battle for Olympus LTM and how to get them.
All challenges and rewards in OW2 Battle for Olympus
- Winged Victory
- Complete six challenges in Battle for Olympus
- Reward: Mercy’s Winged Victory skin
- Acolyte of Medusa
- Earn 300 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker
- Reward: Acolyte of Medusa player title
- Blessing of Hephaestus
- Pick up 20 overhealth power-ups
- Reward: 500 Battle Pass XP
- Herald of Hermes
- Earn 300 final blows as Hermes Lúcio
- Reward: Herald of Hermes player title
- Voice of Hermes
- Earn 25 final blows with Hermes Lúcio during his ultimate
- Reward: The God of Speed voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Master of Minotaurs
- Earn 300 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt
- Reward: Master of Minotaurs player title
- Nectar of the Gods
- Pick up five ultimate charge power-ups
- Reward: 500 Battle Pass XP
- Olympian Champion
- Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
- Pride of Poseidon
- Earn 300 final blows as Poseidon Ramattra
- Reward: Pride of Poseidon player title
- Scion of Cyclops
- Earn 300 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog
- Reward: Scion of Cyclops player title
- Sentinel of Hades
- Earn 300 final blows as Hades Pharah
- Reward: Sentinel of Hades player title
- Voice of Hades
- Earn 25 final blows as Hades Pharah during her ultimate
- Reward: Eternal Flames voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of Poseidon
- Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate
- Reward: Free the Kraken voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of the Cyclops
- Earn 25 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate
- Reward: My Eye voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of the Minotaur
- Earn 25 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate
- Reward: Minotaur Power voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Voice of Zeus
- Earn 25 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate
- Reward: Struck Like Lightning voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Zeus’s Favorite Child
- Earn 300 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen
- Reward: Zeus’s Favorite Child player title
- Voice of Medusa
- Earn 25 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate
- Reward: Your Own Gravestone voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
Battle for Olympus is available to play now and will run until Jan. 19.