AI-generated Trump, Biden voiceovers bicker in hilarious new Overwatch videos

Gaming and politics usually don’t mix well, unless it’s in meme format.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to queue into an Overwatch 2 match with U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, then you’re in luck. A content creator actually had the idea to make it happen in some of the funniest clips to hit the internet in a while.

The videos come from Vortex, a YouTuber and former community management team member with the Toronto Defiant and Overwatch Contenders. And it’s easily the best usage of AI-generated voiceovers yet.

The first video, posted on Feb. 12, puts the AI-generated voices of Biden and Trump front and center as they act out a classic Overwatch meme video where two Mercy mains were fighting in voice chat. The content kind of made itself with the script already laid out for Vortex.

But it gets better. Yesterday, Vortex released the sequel to the “presidential Overwatch debate,” and it’s even funnier than the first one. Eerily-accurate voiceovers of Biden and Trump this time fought over once again meeting up with each other in the competitive queue, and neither is very happy about it. And for this second episode, it was an original script.

There’s just something way too funny about these two old men bickering about Overwatch in the way that basically everyone who’s ever queued up for a ladder match has heard at least once in their own games.

And the best (worst) part is that it doesn’t seem that farfetched from what presidential debates in 2020 actually sounded like, only with a little gamer flair. It would be a sad realization if the actual video wasn’t so outrageously funny.

Let’s hope that Vortex continues to make videos in this series because we can all use laughs like this. The only question now is, which character each president would main if they played OW2? For Trump, we’re thinking Mei.