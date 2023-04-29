Accelerando: OWL player gets three final blows with Boostio, still loses the map

When this OWL Lucio player got nano-boosted, he got a lot of value out of it.

When it comes to Overwatch 2, one of the rarest and funniest mistakes players can make in game is using Ana’s ultimate Nano Boost on the wrong target. Sometimes, the impact is minimal, sometimes it’s a knee-slapper, like when you target your support counterpart, Lucio. Known colloquially as “Boostio,” this is one of the least efficient ways to use Nano Boost.

Of course, Overwatch League players can make a highlight out of anything. In a match between the Washington Justice and Vegas Eternal, the first map of Nepal led to some highlight moments, mostly for the Justice side. However, Kyle “Rakattack” Rakauskas turned into an animal once his teammate Luke “Lukemino” Fish nanoed him to start a fight.

He wall-ran straight to his enemies, killing one with his boosted boop before getting another with his primary. Then, off of a Lukemino sleep, Rakattack got an easy third kill. As the Eternal went to point to secure the rest of the fight, Lukemino cleaned up, and with that, Eternal’s supports wiped the entire Justice team alone.

The success didn’t last long, as the Justice won the next fight, then the map, then the series, 3-0. Yet, if there is one thing the Eternal have that no other team has in their back pocket, it is a Boostio fight-winning play.

Their next chance to regroup will be in their game against the Florida Mayhem on April 30, which fans can follow on the Overwatch League YouTube channel.