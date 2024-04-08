One Piece Card Game is right between two set releases right now, but that doesn’t mean Bandai Namco isn’t dishing up more cards for eager collectors.

The TCG’s first-ever Extra Booster expansion, Memorial Collection, is expected to arrive soon to tide players over, adding all-new cards for several favorites from Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga sensation in the process.

Bandai has locked the EB-01 release in for early May. Image via Bandai Namco

The One Piece Card Game Memorial Collection, which is the Bandai TCG’s first Extra Booster release, will be available to buy from Friday, May 3. It is designed to sit between OP-06, which arrived in March, and OP-07 in June.

Local game stores around the world are expected to begin hosting One Piece EB-01 prerelease events from as early as a week before: Friday, April 26.

What’s new in One Piece Card Game: Memorial Collection?

Dressrosa gladiator Kyros makes his One Piece Card Game debut in EB-01. Image via Toei Animation

The first One Piece extra booster run is themed around popular characters from the series who have enjoyed fewer premium cards. That includes fan-favorites like Straw Hat doctor Chopper (who gets the manga card this expansion), Wano daimyo Kozuki Oden, and legendary gladiator Dressrosa gladiator Kyros.

The biggest difference between this Extra Booster and the usual mainline One Piece sets are how many unique cards there are; this release only has three new leaders rather than six and adds 28 commons (instead of 45), 21 rares (instead of 26), eight super rares (instead of 10, and one secret rare (rather than two). There will also be zero⁠ uncommons in any of the booster packets.

While this Memorial Collection set doesn’t exactly have an arc-focused design like other releases⁠—including Egghead-themed 500 Years in the Future—it will prop up older themes like the Dressrosa arc as well as Baroque Works and Impel Down.

To fit that focus, the Leaders in EB-01 include Kozuki Oden (Green/Red), Hannyabal (Blue/Purple), and Kyros (Yellow/Black).

Can I preorder One Piece Card Game EB-01 cards?

One Piece Memorial Collection booster boxes and cases have been available to preorder online since early October. This means most stores have already exhausted preorder allocations and have closed sales.

There are still some online stories offering preorder products for EB-01, but Dot Esports warns these may not be entirely legitimate. Many are also inflating prices; standard MSRP for this set is $4.49 USD for a booster (12 cards) but preorder prices for boxes (24 packets) have already climbed to nearly $200.

This has become the standard for Bandai Namco releases, with the publisher seemingly happy to keep stock low. I’d suggest speaking to your local game store and see if they have boxes set aside for players.

We will update this article if more preorders eventually open.

