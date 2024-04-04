When does One Piece OP-07 500 Years in the Future release?

One Piece Card Game is taking a journey into the ever-growing battlefield that is the futuristic Egghead Island with 500 Years in the Future, which is set to be the seventh mainline set for the Bandai trading card game.

Recommended Videos

Egghead science, several hugely popular Worst Generation Supernovas, and the hilarious Foxy Pirates are among the set themes this time around, with the main focus revolving around Dr Vegapunk’s experiments. This One Piece expansion is also expected to bolster at least one older deck playstyle⁠—the board-rushing blue Warlords of the Sea build⁠—with a Boa Hancock Leader.

Vegapunk’s whacky experiments are all getting cards in this set. Image via Toei Animation

The new One Piece Card Game 500 Years in the Future set will be available to purchase from Friday, June 28, 2024. Bandai Namco previously confirmed the June 2024 window before store vendors locked in the exact date.

Brick-and-mortar stores will be holding OP-07 prerelease events from Friday, June 21 right up until the full global release.

What’s new in One Piece Card Game: 500 Years in the Future?

This new One Piece expansion set is themed around the Egghead Arc, which is the current arc in both the manga run and Toei’s anime adaption. The set features several characters from the future island, including super-genius Dr Vegapunk and Worst Generation pirate Jewelry Bonney, who is pivotal to the mysterious story.

The themes for the new cards include the Worst Generation (green), Warlords of the Sea (blue), the Foxy Pirates (purple), CP9/CP0 (black), the Egghead science group (Yellow), and more FILM characters (red).

Revolutionary Army commander Monkey D. Dragon and famed Boa Hancock (who is getting the manga card) also appear in the expansion.

Can I preorder One Piece Card Game OP-07 cards?

Most stock for the seventh One Piece Card Game expansion, 500 Years in the Future, has already been preordered at the time of writing, leaving it quite difficult to secure any early orders for this new set. Local game stores began taking preorder interest as early as January 2024⁠, a whole six months before release.

This has, unfortunately, become the standard for Bandai Namco release schedules, with any interested One Piece players needing to speak to their LGS or prepurchase on digital storefronts as far ahead as half a year. If you can get your hands on a preorder box from a retailer, they currently cost around $140 USD each. Individual packs will set you back around $4.49 USD (retail price).

We will update this article if more preorders eventually open.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more