Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture of the player meeting with Glass Jellyfish in Once Human.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Once Human

What does Ripple in Spacetime Detected in Once Human mean?

One ripple makes many waves.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 04:17 pm

You may encounter an unexpected “Ripple in Spacetime Detected” notification while navigating through Once Human. This enigmatic message can appear randomly during exploration, catching you off guard. At first glance, it might seem like a cryptic warning. However, this notification holds far more significance than meets the eye.

Recommended Videos

When I first saw this message in Once Human, I honestly thought I’d triggered some glitch or wandered into a place I wasn’t supposed to be. It sounded serious because a ripple in spacetime doesn’t exactly scream “good news.” But after seeing it a few more times and paying attention to what was happening, I figured out what it was. 

What is Ripple in Spacetime Detected in Once Human – explained

Weapon Crate Once Human
Prepare for some of the most spontaneous de-tours in your Once Human career. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “Ripple in Spacetime Detected” notification in Once Human is the game’s way of telling you that something interesting is nearby. Think of this notification as the game giving you a gentle nudge, saying, “Hey, pay attention! There’s something cool near you.” It’s like having a sixth sense that tingles when you’re close to an interesting object.

So what could this “something interesting” be? Well, it falls into three main categories:

  • Player Messages: Other adventurers might have left notes for you. These whispers range from genuinely helpful tips to silly jokes or even attempts at misdirection.
  • Loot Opportunities: You might be near a stash of goodies stashed inside a Mystical Crate. The game uses this notification to hint at nearby treasures and chests.
  • Deviants: There are unique creatures in the game world that you can capture or add to your base.

To investigate further, you’ll need to use a unique ability, the Spacetime skill. Once you activate this ability, you’ll see clues hidden from normal view, directing you toward the mystery behind the ripple message. However, if you’re dealing with a Deviant, the Spacetime ability may not always lead you to money, and you may need to improvise and rely on sound-based clues to find them.

Overall, I’ve found that these Spacetime Ripples often lead to player-left notes, some advertising trade opportunities with other players. While many of these messages have been less than helpful, I’ve also stumbled upon some genuinely valuable warnings too. The frequency of encountering different ripple types might vary depending on your server population. If you’re playing on a less crowded server where leaving notes isn’t as common, the ripples might lead you to lootable items or special creatures more often. But, if you’ve been led to one too many notes, you may also decide to ignore them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
twitter linkedin