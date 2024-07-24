What does Ripple in Spacetime Detected in Once Human mean?

You may encounter an unexpected “Ripple in Spacetime Detected” notification while navigating through Once Human. This enigmatic message can appear randomly during exploration, catching you off guard. At first glance, it might seem like a cryptic warning. However, this notification holds far more significance than meets the eye.

When I first saw this message in Once Human, I honestly thought I’d triggered some glitch or wandered into a place I wasn’t supposed to be. It sounded serious because a ripple in spacetime doesn’t exactly scream “good news.” But after seeing it a few more times and paying attention to what was happening, I figured out what it was.

What is Ripple in Spacetime Detected in Once Human – explained

The “Ripple in Spacetime Detected” notification in Once Human is the game’s way of telling you that something interesting is nearby. Think of this notification as the game giving you a gentle nudge, saying, “Hey, pay attention! There’s something cool near you.” It’s like having a sixth sense that tingles when you’re close to an interesting object.

So what could this “something interesting” be? Well, it falls into three main categories:

Player Messages: Other adventurers might have left notes for you. These whispers range from genuinely helpful tips to silly jokes or even attempts at misdirection.

Other adventurers might have left notes for you. These whispers range from genuinely helpful tips to silly jokes or even attempts at misdirection. Loot Opportunities: You might be near a stash of goodies stashed inside a Mystical Crate. The game uses this notification to hint at nearby treasures and chests.

You might be near a stash of goodies stashed inside a Mystical Crate. The game uses this notification to hint at nearby treasures and chests. Deviants: There are unique creatures in the game world that you can capture or add to your base.

To investigate further, you’ll need to use a unique ability, the Spacetime skill. Once you activate this ability, you’ll see clues hidden from normal view, directing you toward the mystery behind the ripple message. However, if you’re dealing with a Deviant, the Spacetime ability may not always lead you to money, and you may need to improvise and rely on sound-based clues to find them.

Overall, I’ve found that these Spacetime Ripples often lead to player-left notes, some advertising trade opportunities with other players. While many of these messages have been less than helpful, I’ve also stumbled upon some genuinely valuable warnings too. The frequency of encountering different ripple types might vary depending on your server population. If you’re playing on a less crowded server where leaving notes isn’t as common, the ripples might lead you to lootable items or special creatures more often. But, if you’ve been led to one too many notes, you may also decide to ignore them.

