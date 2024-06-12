Once Human Sketch of an Inspection Point quest guide: How to find the Chip Cards

Sketch of an Inspection Point is effectively a scavenger hunt that takes place all over Dayton Wetlands, the starting area of Once Human. You’ll need to find four Chip Cards to unlock a special chest.

The Chip Cards are located at four marked spots on the map, but each one requires a bit of extra work or puzzle-solving to acquire it. This is a pretty straightforward task you can do easily in the first few hours of Once Human, even during the game’s demo.

How to find all four Chip Cards for Sketch of an Inspection Point

The small dots are the Chip Card locations, while the big one is where you turn them in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All four Chip Card general locations are marked on your map, at these landmarks:

Inspection Point 7802

Inspection Point 3771

Brookham Guardhouse

East coast Dayton Wetlands teleportation tower

At Inspection Point 7802, go to the side building separate from the main building. Interact with the glowing bookshelf and pick up the card that drops.

The first one is always easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At Inspection Point 3771, hop on top of the truck next to the main building. Then, hit your Spacetime ability (Q key) to highlight an invisible chest. The Chip Card should end up in your inventory.

At Brookham Guardhouse, pick up the single glowing teddy bear on the platform next to the radio tower. Then, take the bear over to the base of the radio tower and place it next to the others. Talk to the child that gets summoned there and she’ll give you another Chip Card.

The final Chip Card is at the Inspection Point directly across from the teleportation tower on the east coast of Dayton Wetlands. On the first floor of the nearby building, interact with the computer that’s still on and solve the puzzle by rotating the shapes to get the highest numbers in the bottom area. Once logged in, check the Work Handover message for the code: 9274. Enter 9274 in the locked safe to your right.

Once you have all four Chip Cards, go to the last remaining marker on your map. Head up the stairs at the bottom of the radar dish and keep going up until you find the Chip-locked Loot Crate. Deposit all four Chip Cards and the crate should open.

