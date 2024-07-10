How to fix black screen error in Once Human

Once Human is finally here after beta tests and a Steam Fest demo, but there are still errors you may experience, including a black screen issue. If you’re encountering that problem, we have a few potential fixes.

Black screen errors in Once Human are frustrating, particularly if you are among the players who waited a long time for the game to download. But the good news is that, most of the time, a few basic fixes can resolve the problem. If you have been thwarted by black screen errors in Once Human, try our tips below.

How to resolve Once Human black screen error

The Once Human black screen error has several possible causes, so it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact issue. However, there are four fixes you should try, and we’ve listed them below in the order you should try them:

Power cycle your PC: Close all apps, shutdown your PC, unplug it from its power source, wait five minutes, then plug cables back in and restart PC. Update your GPU drivers: Once Human may require you to update your GPU drivers, which you can do by heading to your GPU manufacturer’s website or using a PC application like GeForce Experience. Repair the game files: Right click Once Human in your Steam library, choose Properties and select Installed Files, then click Verify integrity of game files and complete the process. Uninstall Once Human: Uninstall Once Human from your Steam library and reinstall the game from scratch.

If none of the above fixes resolve the black screen error you’re encountering in Once Human, use the official Discord channel or contact the developer on social media to request assistance.

You may also be encountering performance issues and we’ve got some tips to help if it’s a problem you are experiencing.

