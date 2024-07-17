Image Credit: Bethesda
once human recursive crossbow blueprint location with the bell tower
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Once Human

How to find the Recurve Crossbow Blueprint in Once Human

Evergreen calls you.
Published: Jul 17, 2024 04:34 am

Crossbows feel arguably the most satisfying to use out of all your weapon options in Once Human. Keeping up with the progression system and calibrating your Crossbow deals the second-highest weak spot damage (only behind Sniper Rifles). Coupled with the fact that you can retrieve most of your arrows from killed enemies, it is easy on your resources, too.

The Recurve Crossbow blueprint is a coveted item that lets you transition to the mid to late game of Once Human as your Rustic Crossbow starts feeling underpowered. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Recurve Crossbow Blueprint location in Once Human

The Recurve Crossbow Blueprint is found in a Mystical Crate in the Evergreen settlement in the southern part of the Red Sands region. Within the settlement, the Mystical Crate is located inside the bell tower, which you can access by reaching the roof via a conveniently placed ladder.

This place is quite high-level, though. I encountered level 42 enemies roaming the area. So, take Activators and Adrenalin Shots before you make the trek to Evergreen. On PvP servers, Evergreen is also often a hotspot for hostile activity.

Once looted, craft it in a Gear Workbench. For tier three and up, you’d need an Advanced Gear Workbench. Here are the crafting requirements of the Recursive Crossbow, along with its damage stats across tiers:

Recurve CrossbowTier oneTier twoTier threeTier fourTier five
Crafting Materials– 10 Copper Ingot
– 15 Metal Scraps
– Six Rusted Part
– Four Shabby Fabric		– Three Beryllium Crystal
– 10 Bronze Ingot
– Six Standard Part
– Four Cotton Fabric		– Four Vanadium Crystal
– 10 Steel Ingot
– Eight Refined Part
– Six Carbon Fiber Fabric		– Four Iridium Crystal
– 15 Aluminum Ingot
– Eight Special Part
– Six Metallic Fiber		– Four Platinum Crystal
– 15 Tungsten Ingot
– 10 Automatic Part
– Six Bulletproof Fiber Fabric
Damage2794296861,0721,629
Fire Rate125
Magazine sizeOne
Freelance writer for Dot Esports since May 2023. Started writing about esports and gaming three years ago. English Major. Favorite game: Disco Elysium. Has played an awful lot of Dota 2.
