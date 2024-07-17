How to find the Recurve Crossbow Blueprint in Once Human

Crossbows feel arguably the most satisfying to use out of all your weapon options in Once Human. Keeping up with the progression system and calibrating your Crossbow deals the second-highest weak spot damage (only behind Sniper Rifles). Coupled with the fact that you can retrieve most of your arrows from killed enemies, it is easy on your resources, too.

The Recurve Crossbow blueprint is a coveted item that lets you transition to the mid to late game of Once Human as your Rustic Crossbow starts feeling underpowered. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Recurve Crossbow Blueprint location in Once Human

Climb this ladder. Screenshot by Dot Esports Inside the bell tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Mystical Crates location on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Recurve Crossbow Blueprint is found in a Mystical Crate in the Evergreen settlement in the southern part of the Red Sands region. Within the settlement, the Mystical Crate is located inside the bell tower, which you can access by reaching the roof via a conveniently placed ladder.

This place is quite high-level, though. I encountered level 42 enemies roaming the area. So, take Activators and Adrenalin Shots before you make the trek to Evergreen. On PvP servers, Evergreen is also often a hotspot for hostile activity.

Once looted, craft it in a Gear Workbench. For tier three and up, you’d need an Advanced Gear Workbench. Here are the crafting requirements of the Recursive Crossbow, along with its damage stats across tiers:

Recurve Crossbow Tier one Tier two Tier three Tier four Tier five Crafting Materials – 10 Copper Ingot

– 15 Metal Scraps

– Six Rusted Part

– Four Shabby Fabric – Three Beryllium Crystal

– 10 Bronze Ingot

– Six Standard Part

– Four Cotton Fabric – Four Vanadium Crystal

– 10 Steel Ingot

– Eight Refined Part

– Six Carbon Fiber Fabric – Four Iridium Crystal

– 15 Aluminum Ingot

– Eight Special Part

– Six Metallic Fiber – Four Platinum Crystal

– 15 Tungsten Ingot

– 10 Automatic Part

– Six Bulletproof Fiber Fabric Damage 279 429 686 1,072 1,629 Fire Rate 125 Magazine size One

