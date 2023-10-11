Where to buy LEGO Animal Crossing sets

Do you enjoy building as much as you love spending time in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing? Well, you no longer have to choose between the two, as your favorite LEGO is joining hands with the wildly popular social simulation franchise to bring you not one but five play experiences. If you’re wondering, here’s how you can get them.

How to buy the new LEGO Animal Crossing sets

According to LEGO, all five Animal Crossing building sets—prices starting from $14.99—will be available to purchase from physical LEGO Stores, authorized retailers, and the official LEGO website.

The sets will be launched on March 1, 2024, and available globally.

What will the LEGO Animal Crossing sets include?

Here are the five LEGO Animal Crossing sets that will be released next year:

Julian’s Birthday Party

Julian’s Birthday Party LEGO set. Image via LEGO

Price: $14.99/£12.99/€14.99

With this LEGO set, builders can celebrate the horse Julian’s birthday with cupcakes and presents.

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities LEGO set. Image via LEGO

Price: $19.99/£17.99/€19.99

If you are an outdoorsy Animal Crossing fan, this LEGO set will allow you to set up a tent, roast marshmallows, and use the vaulting pole, the shovel, and other tools.

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour LEGO set. Image via LEGO

Price: $29.99/£24.99/€29.99

Love boats? Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour will take you on a watery adventure to explore an island with Kapp’n and Marshal. And while on the island, collect coconuts and bamboo, and discover wildlife, hermit crabs, and fish. Alternatively, you can just sit by and enjoy the warm fire.

Isabelle’s House Visit

Isabelle’s House Visit LEGO set. Image via LEGO

Price: $39.99/£34.99/€39.99

Lend a helping hand to Isabelle and Fauna with this LEGO set. Besides customizing Fauna’s house, you can enjoy engaging activities like crafting tools or collecting fruits and flowers.

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House LEGO set. Image via LEGO

Price: $74.99/£64.99/€74.99

For this LEGO set, fill the stocks up for Nook’s Cranny shop or go to Rosie’s house for freshly baked cookies: it’s your choice, really.

All these sets will support multiple customizations, with the number of building pieces ranging from 164 to 535, so builders aged six+ can have a closer experience with their favorite Nintendo game. You can also mix and match between experiences to create delights inspired by Animal Crossing according to your own unique imagination.

