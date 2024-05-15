Three classic Game Boy titles join Nintendo Switch Online’s library, including one iconic Mario game

Nintendo has expanded its ever-growing Switch Online library today by adding three classic Game Boy games for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

The three games are Alleyway, a Breakout-like puzzle game; Baseball, which speaks for itself; and the highlight of the three, the classic, iconic Game Boy platformer Super Mario Land. Additionally, if you can access the Japanese eShop with a Japanese Nintendo Switch Online account, you can also play Kaeru no Tame ni Kane wa Naru.

Super Mario Land is the obvious highlight of the newly added games. It was Nintendo‘s first portable Mario game and one of the Game Boy’s biggest games, alongside titles like Tetris. It’s one of those historical games you need to check out to see how far the Red Plumber has come in over 25 years.

Other than the Mario game, I feel like there’s a relatively poor offering this time, especially given so many big Game Boy games still haven’t been added to the Switch Online library. The Pokémon games are some of the biggest titles not to appear, and they should be an obvious pick, considering they were already made to work digitally on the 3DS eShop.

We have the Pokémon Trading Card Game, which is a nice addition, but not the core RPG games like Pokémon Red and Blue and Gold and Silver. Maybe some of these titles are being saved for whatever the Switch 2 has in store.

