One of Kirby’s most niche adventures headlines latest classic Nintendo Switch drop

Nintendo Switch Online members are getting treated to four new free classic Nintendo titles this month, and one of them is a lost gem—possibly Kirby’s strangest adventure.

Kirby Tilt n’ Tumble is the latest classic Kirby game to be brought to the Switch’s Game Boy library on June 6, which adds old Nintendo titles originally for the 1989 console and its successors to the Switch. If you already have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, all of these virtual console titles are free.

The 2001 Kirby game makes use of a feature Nintendo has been known to try and push in several games across various consoles—motion controls.

Though the Game Boy didn’t have motion controls built into the system’s hardware like the Switch does, the actual game cartridge of Kirby Tilt n’ Tumble contained a motion sensor. In the game, the player controls Kirby’s movement by tilting the console forward and backward.

The Switch port of the game will work exactly the same, and use the motion controls built into the joycons.

The Kirby series is known to be whimsical, an easy platforming series with fun characters, bright colors, and fun gimmicks. In general, Kirby fans don’t seem to take themselves too seriously, and many were pleased with the surprise inclusion of Kirby Tilt n’ Tumble to the June Nintendo Switch Online lineup.

Kirby fans stay winning — Ethan ☁️ Commissions OPEN! (@ItIsDoibs) June 6, 2023

In addition to Kirby Tilt n’ Tumble, the virtual console service will also welcome fellow Game Boy title Blaster Master: Enemy Blow, the original NES version of Harvest Moon, and the SNES game Mystery Tower.

The Harvest Moon series is also a fan-favorite classic that many fans will be delighted to see brought back to be compatible with a modern console.

All four games are available now.

About the author